The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO