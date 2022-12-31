ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby

The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez.  The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado first state to roll out Missing Indigenous Persons Alert system

Colorado becomes one of the first states to roll out an alert system for missing Indigenous people. The alerts went live on Dec. 30 and are part of the same legislation that created a statewide office and liaison for missing or murdered Indigenous relatives. "All of our relatives have been murdered and not found, buried," said Daisy Bluestar, with the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Taskforce of Colorado.She has lost her own family members to the cold case files, but she calls all Indigenous victims her relatives. "The Native American community has the highest rate for murders and missing people," Bluestar said.Many of...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The start of the new year means Colorado's new minimum wage is kicking in. It's now up to $13.65 per hour. That is $1.09 higher than in 2022. It's the largest annual jump in the minimum wage in Colorado since 2007. 2007 was the first increase in the minimum wage in nine The post New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
stupiddope.com

The Top Cannabis Dispensaries in Colorado: A Comprehensive Guide

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and thrive in Colorado, it can be overwhelming for both locals and tourists to determine which dispensaries are the best. That’s where this guide comes in! Based on data from popular review sites Weedmaps and Yelp, we’ve compiled a list of the top cannabis dispensaries in the state.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

REMINDER: CO Begins a Carryout Bag Fee on Jan. 1, 2023

If you haven't heard the news, there are big changes coming to the shopper's experience in the State of Colorado thanks to House Bill 21-1162, which was enacted in 2021 by the Colorado General Assembly. What you need to know:. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, stores in the State of Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet

COLORADO, USA — A new year means new state laws take effect. From cage-free eggs to minimum wage, many of the new laws could financially impact Coloradans. More than half of all U.S. states are increasing their minimum wage this year. That includes Colorado, where the state minimum wage increased by a little over a dollar to $13.65 an hour. If you work in Denver, the minimum wage increased by almost 9% to $17.29 an hour.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado

As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter

In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
COLORADO STATE

