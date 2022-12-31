Read full article on original website
CO therapist dedicated to providing mental health support to those who need it
Growing up, Sofia realized it was important for people to have mental health support. Now, she is a licensed social worker and psychotherapist who has a passion for compassion for herself and others.
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
Colorado first state to roll out Missing Indigenous Persons Alert system
Colorado becomes one of the first states to roll out an alert system for missing Indigenous people. The alerts went live on Dec. 30 and are part of the same legislation that created a statewide office and liaison for missing or murdered Indigenous relatives. "All of our relatives have been murdered and not found, buried," said Daisy Bluestar, with the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Taskforce of Colorado.She has lost her own family members to the cold case files, but she calls all Indigenous victims her relatives. "The Native American community has the highest rate for murders and missing people," Bluestar said.Many of...
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The start of the new year means Colorado's new minimum wage is kicking in. It's now up to $13.65 per hour. That is $1.09 higher than in 2022. It's the largest annual jump in the minimum wage in Colorado since 2007. 2007 was the first increase in the minimum wage in nine The post New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country appeared first on KRDO.
EDITORIAL: Colorado’s feel-good bag ban takes effect
Bagging your groceries just got more expensive. And in a year, it’ll be less convenient. It’s all mandated by a new law that kicked in Jan. 1. Think of it as the legislature’s way of saying, “Happy New Year!”. As reported by The Gazette in a...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
The Top Cannabis Dispensaries in Colorado: A Comprehensive Guide
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and thrive in Colorado, it can be overwhelming for both locals and tourists to determine which dispensaries are the best. That’s where this guide comes in! Based on data from popular review sites Weedmaps and Yelp, we’ve compiled a list of the top cannabis dispensaries in the state.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
REMINDER: CO Begins a Carryout Bag Fee on Jan. 1, 2023
If you haven't heard the news, there are big changes coming to the shopper's experience in the State of Colorado thanks to House Bill 21-1162, which was enacted in 2021 by the Colorado General Assembly. What you need to know:. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, stores in the State of Colorado...
4 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
COLORADO, USA — A new year means new state laws take effect. From cage-free eggs to minimum wage, many of the new laws could financially impact Coloradans. More than half of all U.S. states are increasing their minimum wage this year. That includes Colorado, where the state minimum wage increased by a little over a dollar to $13.65 an hour. If you work in Denver, the minimum wage increased by almost 9% to $17.29 an hour.
What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado
As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) Sees Record Number of Applications for 2022 Heating Season
With the holidays here and the cost of basic necessities continuing to rise, the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is helping eligible Colorado households save money by paying a portion of home heating bills and offering tips to save on heating costs. LEAP, a statewide program, helps keep Coloradans warm...
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter
In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
