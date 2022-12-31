Scranton Prep boys, girls sweep finals of Lynett Memorial Tournament
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a night to remember for Scranton Prep basketball, as both the boys and girls teams claimed the title at the Lynett Memorial Tournament on Thursday. The Cavaliers defeated Scranton in a defensive struggle, 39-35, while the Classics raced past Dunmore, 52-33.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 1