Scranton, PA

Scranton Prep boys, girls sweep finals of Lynett Memorial Tournament

By AJ Donatoni
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a night to remember for Scranton Prep basketball, as both the boys and girls teams claimed the title at the Lynett Memorial Tournament on Thursday. The Cavaliers defeated Scranton in a defensive struggle, 39-35, while the Classics raced past Dunmore, 52-33.

