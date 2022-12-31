Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Rosemount HS marching band represents Minnesota at Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. — The Rosemount High School marching band traveled to Pasadena, California Monday to represent Minnesota in the more-than-century-old Tournament of Roses Parade New Year's tradition. According to a band spokesperson, the school sent 235 students to perform — the school's first appearance at the Rose Parade since...
Minnesotans look back at 2022, and share their hopes for the new year
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 100 customers waited outside Keefer Court Bakery in Minneapolis Saturday, hoping to commemorate the long-time staple on its final day. It was a moment, also, to commemorate the year that was on its final day also."I think this year, we did a lot of coming together," said Dave Whitmer of St. Paul. "There's a lot more community this year than there has been in 2020 and 2021."Others in line reflected a similar sentiment. "I've started to be able to see people again, things have gotten better," said Mari Sevig of Bloomington. The "together" feeling was at the heart...
visitshakopee.org
Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House
Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
NYE at the North Loop Galley
MINNEAPOLIS — Celebrate 2023 at North Loop Galley!. The food hall will be open from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, with tunes provided by DJ James Shepp and an all-you-can-drink package, featuring select beer, wine, and cocktails for $75 Table reservations, including champagne, are also available and can be made at https://northloopgalley.org/events/.
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
mprnews.org
Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites
Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
kfgo.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
fox9.com
Bloomington family steps up to help the homeless in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There is an ever-present need to help people without a place to call home, especially on cold winter nights. In the Twin Cities, a Bloomington family has made that their personal mission, especially after the recent closures of several homeless encampments. "They didn’t wake up and...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Many opt for a night in versus a night out to ring in 2023
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — "I have a lot of trips planned in the new year so I'm really looking forward to a bunch of those including my honeymoon that's been postponed since 2019," said Hanna Sczepanski. Preparations ahead of an exciting year which involve staying home this New...
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?
MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
mprnews.org
Minn. masses planned to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Services are planned in Minnesota to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95. The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis will offer prayers beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday during Solemn Vespers. It also plans a Requiem Mass at noon on Thursday, the same day as Benedict’s funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years
Common Roots Cafe, which has plied its trade on south Minneapolis' Lyndale Avenue for the past 15 years, has closed. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by owner Danny Schwartzman and was effective immediately, with Schwartzman writing: "Common Roots has served our last meal – I'm sorry to say I've decided to close down the business."
Don't want the kids to stay up until midnight? Here are some family-friendly, daytime NYE events
MINNEAPOLIS — Ringing in the new year can look different when you have kids who are old enough to enjoy a party but not quite old enough to stay up until midnight on New Year's Eve. Here is a list of some daytime activities both you and your little ones will enjoy as 2022 comes to an end.
fox9.com
Encampment at The Quarry in Minneapolis has been cleared
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An encampment of unhoused people at The Quarry shopping center in Minneapolis was cleared Friday morning. The City of Minneapolis says there were six people present at the encampment when it was cleared, all of whom declined to be taken to the Catholic Charities' Opportunity Center for support, a news release said. Two requested — and received — transportation from the city to "alternate locations."
Life-changing experience leads woman to offer free haircuts to homeless
A Minneapolis woman became inspired by a life-changing haircut she got when she was younger, and found a way to help others in her community look their best — even if they couldn't afford it.Katie Stellar said growing up, her mother would cut her hair since she was one of six children. The home haircuts weren't the most stylish."My mom was awful and I have pictures to prove it. But I never really had any desire to do anything with my hair," she said.That was until Stellar was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease when she was 11 years old, which...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
