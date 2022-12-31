ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Rosemount HS marching band represents Minnesota at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — The Rosemount High School marching band traveled to Pasadena, California Monday to represent Minnesota in the more-than-century-old Tournament of Roses Parade New Year's tradition. According to a band spokesperson, the school sent 235 students to perform — the school's first appearance at the Rose Parade since...
PASADENA, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans look back at 2022, and share their hopes for the new year

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 100 customers waited outside Keefer Court Bakery in Minneapolis Saturday, hoping to commemorate the long-time staple on its final day. It was a moment, also, to commemorate the year that was on its final day also."I think this year, we did a lot of coming together," said Dave Whitmer of St. Paul. "There's a lot more community this year than there has been in 2020 and 2021."Others in line reflected a similar sentiment. "I've started to be able to see people again, things have gotten better," said Mari Sevig of Bloomington. The "together" feeling was at the heart...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

NYE at the North Loop Galley

MINNEAPOLIS — Celebrate 2023 at North Loop Galley!. The food hall will be open from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, with tunes provided by DJ James Shepp and an all-you-can-drink package, featuring select beer, wine, and cocktails for $75 Table reservations, including champagne, are also available and can be made at https://northloopgalley.org/events/.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites

Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
MINNESOTA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington family steps up to help the homeless in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There is an ever-present need to help people without a place to call home, especially on cold winter nights. In the Twin Cities, a Bloomington family has made that their personal mission, especially after the recent closures of several homeless encampments. "They didn’t wake up and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?

MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minn. masses planned to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Services are planned in Minnesota to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95. The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis will offer prayers beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday during Solemn Vespers. It also plans a Requiem Mass at noon on Thursday, the same day as Benedict’s funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Common Roots Cafe, which has plied its trade on south Minneapolis' Lyndale Avenue for the past 15 years, has closed. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by owner Danny Schwartzman and was effective immediately, with Schwartzman writing: "Common Roots has served our last meal – I'm sorry to say I've decided to close down the business."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Encampment at The Quarry in Minneapolis has been cleared

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An encampment of unhoused people at The Quarry shopping center in Minneapolis was cleared Friday morning. The City of Minneapolis says there were six people present at the encampment when it was cleared, all of whom declined to be taken to the Catholic Charities' Opportunity Center for support, a news release said. Two requested — and received — transportation from the city to "alternate locations."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Life-changing experience leads woman to offer free haircuts to homeless

A Minneapolis woman became inspired by a life-changing haircut she got when she was younger, and found a way to help others in her community look their best — even if they couldn't afford it.Katie Stellar said growing up, her mother would cut her hair since she was one of six children. The home haircuts weren't the most stylish."My mom was awful and I have pictures to prove it. But I never really had any desire to do anything with my hair," she said.That was until Stellar was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease when she was 11 years old, which...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

