'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, has died at age 74, according to her publicist Roger Neal. Pointer passed away Saturday at her home in Los Angeles where she was surrounded by her family, Neal said in a statement to CNN. The cause of death was cancer, he said.
Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he's not stepping out of the limelight

Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family. He sat down with Anderson Cooper for a "60 Minutes" interview, described by CBS as Prince Harry's "first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir 'Spare' and recount his childhood, the loss of his mother and life as the Duke of Sussex living in the UK and now in America."
Meet the team behind CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'

Every New Year's Eve, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host four-and-a-half hours of live television, joined by celebrity guests and performers, as they count down to the new year. It's a huge production, so as we head into this New Year's weekend, we reached out to the team that has...
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a knight

Queen guitarist Brian May has received a knighthood in honor of his services to music and charity. May, 75, was one of over 1,000 people honored on King Charles III's first honors list since the monarch took the throne. The end-of-year list also includes fashion designer Mary Quant and Ghanaian-British artist John Akomfrah.

