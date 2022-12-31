Read full article on original website
Related
Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news' first woman superstar, has died. She was 93.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Barbara Walters, legendary broadcast journalist, passes away at 93
Barbara Walters 2022: Who was Barbara Walters? How old was Barbara Walters? What was Barbara Walters famous for?
Lebanon-Express
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, has died at age 74, according to her publicist Roger Neal. Pointer passed away Saturday at her home in Los Angeles where she was surrounded by her family, Neal said in a statement to CNN. The cause of death was cancer, he said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he's not stepping out of the limelight
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family. He sat down with Anderson Cooper for a "60 Minutes" interview, described by CBS as Prince Harry's "first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir 'Spare' and recount his childhood, the loss of his mother and life as the Duke of Sussex living in the UK and now in America."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Meet the team behind CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Every New Year's Eve, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host four-and-a-half hours of live television, joined by celebrity guests and performers, as they count down to the new year. It's a huge production, so as we head into this New Year's weekend, we reached out to the team that has...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a knight
Queen guitarist Brian May has received a knighthood in honor of his services to music and charity. May, 75, was one of over 1,000 people honored on King Charles III's first honors list since the monarch took the throne. The end-of-year list also includes fashion designer Mary Quant and Ghanaian-British artist John Akomfrah.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former President Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday. The decision, likely to be one of the most consequential in the company's history,...
Comments / 0