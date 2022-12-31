Read full article on original website
A corporate tax break program just expired in Texas. Will lawmakers replace it in 2023?
A massive corporate tax-break program in Texas expired in 2022, but before Dec. 31, state officials said an "extraordinary number" of companies tried to apply. Now, it could be up to the state legislature to deal with the stack of pending applications.
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
Legendary UT baseball coach dies at 91
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in May 2019. Former University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who was once the all-time winningest college baseball coach, died Monday at age 91. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gustafson died in his sleep...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2
AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
What to know about Kirk Watson as he once again becomes Austin mayor
He's a familiar face in Austin politics.
New Year’s Eve tradition? Texas lawmaker looks to target celebratory gunfire
Celebratory gunfire is the act of shooting a shot or several rounds into the air at the stroke of midnight.
Texas rural mental health advocates call for change in 2023
As lawmakers prepare to return to the Texas Capitol this month, many rural communities hope the legislature will make significant investments into their mental health resources.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
State of Texas: Looking ahead to the 2023 Legislative session
One thing that makes this year's session different is the state's financial situation. Lawmakers will start budget talks with a record surplus.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to Old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The #6 Texas Longhorns won both of their matches against the Oklahoma Sooners last season (66-52 and 80-78) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Texas and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
Ohio St. Learned Lesson Arkansas Already Knew, Texas, Oklahoma Need to Learn Before Joining SEC
Georgia, Alabama physically destroy teams in-game and for weeks to come
The Top burger restaurants in Texas: A Local's Guide
Texas is known for its big and bold flavors, and its burgers are no exception. From classic diner-style burgers to gourmet creations topped with unique ingredients, the Lone Star State has something for every burger lover.
These spots have the best bloody marys in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even dinner, there’s no bad time to have a bloody mary. You can have it with all the fixings or just keep it all nice and simple, you can never go wrong. Happy New Year! Sunday, January 1 is National Bloody...
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made all the difference for elite recruit Tausili Akana
The recruiting battle for Tausili Akana rolled into the final hours ahead of Signing Day. Interestingly enough, in the end, it was longtime front-runner Oklahoma trying to chase down Texas in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt. “I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that...
Texas Football: Predicting the Longhorns first transfer addition of 2023
In the next couple of weeks, we will see the activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal increase greatly for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas has already added two portal players as part of the 2023 transfer class so far this offseason. The two players that...
