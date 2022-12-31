Read full article on original website
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
George Stephanopoulos’ Net Worth Is Staggering! See the ‘GMA’ Anchor’s Salary
As one of the longest-serving hosts on Good Morning America, it’s no surprise that George Stephanopoulos is earning a massive salary from the show. The longtime newscaster’s net worth is proof that hard work pays off! Keep scrolling to see how much money the fan favorite TV personality makes.
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss
Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
2022 Celebrity Deaths
Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after battling cancer. She was 71. Actor John Aniston attends the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Anniston died on Nov. 11th, 2022. He was 89. Comedian Gallagher performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. He died Nov. 11th, 2022 at the age of 76. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage) Aaron Carter, a former...
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Amy Robach: Update on 'GMA' Anchor's Marriage to Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Good Morning America has been touched by a scandal. It was recently reported that anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both married to other people, have been romantically involved. In light of this news, PEOPLE provided an update on Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue. According to the outlet,...
