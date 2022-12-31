ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Off-duty Gaston County police officer charged with murder

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Candlelight Vigil Held for Charlotte Native Who Died in Buffalo, NY Blizzard

Friday night, friends and family honored a Charlotte native that was killed in the Buffalo snow storm. Dozens of people turned out for a candlelight vigil and balloon release for Anndel Taylor. The vigil was held at West Mecklenburg High School where Taylor graduated. She moved to Buffalo where she worked as a nurse. Anndel Taylor became stranded in her car on December 23rd during blizzard conditions. She called for help, but first responders could not reach her.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC

