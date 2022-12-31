Friday night, friends and family honored a Charlotte native that was killed in the Buffalo snow storm. Dozens of people turned out for a candlelight vigil and balloon release for Anndel Taylor. The vigil was held at West Mecklenburg High School where Taylor graduated. She moved to Buffalo where she worked as a nurse. Anndel Taylor became stranded in her car on December 23rd during blizzard conditions. She called for help, but first responders could not reach her.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO