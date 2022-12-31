Read full article on original website
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
WBTV
Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
WCNC
CMPD investigating death after juvenile shot in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Sunday morning they are conducting a death investigation in after finding a body in north Charlotte. The investigation took place on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street. CMPD said officers responded to an assaults with a deadly weapon call just...
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
Former CMPD leader calls for reflection as 2023 starts off with deadly shootings
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began two homicide investigations and a death investigation of a child on the first day of the new year. There were 111 homicides in Charlotte during 2022, according to Channel 9. PAST COVERAGE:. The first tragedy happened just after midnight on Jan. 1...
WBTV
WBTV
Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since. In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari,...
WBTV
Off-duty Gaston County police officer charged with murder
qcnews.com
WBTV
thecharlotteweekly.com
wccbcharlotte.com
Candlelight Vigil Held for Charlotte Native Who Died in Buffalo, NY Blizzard
Friday night, friends and family honored a Charlotte native that was killed in the Buffalo snow storm. Dozens of people turned out for a candlelight vigil and balloon release for Anndel Taylor. The vigil was held at West Mecklenburg High School where Taylor graduated. She moved to Buffalo where she worked as a nurse. Anndel Taylor became stranded in her car on December 23rd during blizzard conditions. She called for help, but first responders could not reach her.
Nonprofit in Fort Mill surprises Monroe family with free wheelchair van
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe family got a helping hand after they were surprised with a new wheelchair van on Saturday. Through community donations, All Thing Possible Medical Fundraising gifted Dianelys Martinez and her family a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with wheelchair access and only 61,000 miles on it.
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
