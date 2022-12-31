ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization

A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control. Expect delays and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base because of snow and ice. Only permanent residents and employees are allowed up. Renters are not allowed up. Road conditions and the most current information...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound in Eloy closed due to crash

ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple vehicle crash westbound on I-10 in Eloy. They said there are injuries. State troopers told KOLD News 13 the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday at milepost 205. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at exit 208.
ELOY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Interstate 10 open again near Eloy following early morning crash

ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All lanes of Interstate 10 near Eloy are open again following an hours-long closure to a crash. ADOT said the multiple-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. near Sunland Gin Road. Arizona DPS said there were serious injuries involved. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All...
ELOY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 19 near Valencia Road is open again following an hours-long closure due to a crash on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Tucson Police Department said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a roll-over crash. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
TUCSON, AZ

