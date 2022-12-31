Read full article on original website
TPD investigating stabbing near Oracle and Grant Road
On December 30 2022 around 9:00 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and West Grant Road.
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
Wanted suspect captured after chase and rollover on I-19
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 39-Year-Old Michael Caylor after a chase on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road.
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization
A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control. Expect delays and...
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base because of snow and ice. Only permanent residents and employees are allowed up. Renters are not allowed up. Road conditions and the most current information...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound in Eloy closed due to crash
ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple vehicle crash westbound on I-10 in Eloy. They said there are injuries. State troopers told KOLD News 13 the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday at milepost 205. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at exit 208.
Interstate 10 open again near Eloy following early morning crash
ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All lanes of Interstate 10 near Eloy are open again following an hours-long closure to a crash. ADOT said the multiple-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. near Sunland Gin Road. Arizona DPS said there were serious injuries involved. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All...
One person in hospital after fight involving weapons at P.F. Changs
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fight that happened at P.F. Chang's on 1805 East River Road.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 19 near Valencia Road is open again following an hours-long closure due to a crash on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Tucson Police Department said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a roll-over crash. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
Critical injury in train-vehicle wreck near Nogales Highway
Tucson police responded to a train and vehicle collision Thursday. The wreck was near East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m. The TPD...
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed New Year's Day
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closure of the road leading up to Mount Lemmon.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
