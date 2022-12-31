ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California 74, Arizona St. 61

ARIZONA ST. (7-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Hunt 1-3, Skinner 1-5, Sousa 1-1, Simmons 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hunt 1, Simmons 1) Turnovers: 10 (Skinner 4, Mokwuah 2, Simmons 2, Erikstrup 1, Hunt 1) Steals: 2 (Crisp 1,...
TEMPE, AZ
OKLAHOMA STATE 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60

Percentages: FG .365, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Mitchell). Turnovers: 15 (Stevenson 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Wague). Steals: 7 (Stevenson...
STILLWATER, OK
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134

Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
CLEVELAND, OH
No. 9 Penn State 35, No. 7 Utah 21

PSU_Singleton 5 run (Pinegar kick), :07. UTAH_Yassmin 1 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 7:55. PSU_Tinsley 10 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 4:47. UTAH_Jackson 19 run (Noyes kick), 2:38. Third Quarter. PSU_Singleton 87 run (Pinegar kick), 9:25. Fourth Quarter. PSU_Lambert-Smith 88 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 14:49. PSU_Allen 1 run (Pinegar...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Indiana 122, Toronto 114

Percentages: FG .451, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Trent Jr. 5-10, Anunoby 3-11, VanVleet 3-12, Siakam 2-4, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Koloko 2, VanVleet 2). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 3, Siakam...
INDIANA STATE
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64

Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51

GEORGIA (11-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Warren 2-4, Flournoy 0-1, Lewis 0-4) Turnovers: 13 (Warren 3, Battles 2, Chapman 2, Z.Smith 2, Evans 1, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1) Steals: 8 (Battles 2, Lewis 2, B.Smith 2,...
ATHENS, GA
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 64, CANISIUS 60

Percentages: FG .444, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Leffew 3-8, Tinsley 2-4, Benjamin 2-5, Lipscomb 1-2, Gibson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 5, Jefferson 4, Lipscomb 2, Tinsley 2, Gibson, Leffew). Steals: 9 (Gibson 3, Tinsley 3, Lipscomb 2, Jefferson). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
BUFFALO, NY
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

Percentages: FG .433, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Vassell 3-7, K.Johnson 2-6, Dieng 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Branham 1-4, Collins 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Roby 0-2, Jones 0-3, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Dieng, K.Johnson, Poeltl). Turnovers: 18 (Branham 3, K.Johnson 3, Sochan 3,...
BROOKLYN, NY
UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Jones' 18 points, 16 rebounds lead No. 2 Stanford by Arizona

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the shots weren't falling, coach Tara VanDerveer's Stanford team turned it up on the defensive end to stymie high-scoring Arizona. Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up the intensity on both ends after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a Monday showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats.
STANFORD, CA
Heisman winner Williams watches decisive score in USC loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Williams said he wasn't limited by a hamstring injury that plenty of people thought would keep the Heisman Trophy winner out of the Cotton Bowl. To that point, the Southern California quarterback said he should have run with an open field in front of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

