Charlotte, NC

WBTV

3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Latest after three killed in Charlotte construction accident

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Christmas toy drive in Rowan a big success

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Christmas toy drive held in recent weeks in Rowan County was a big success, according to organizers. The 2022 Toy Drive presented by Powles Staton Funeral Home Inc., which included participation from the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, totaled gifts for more than 350 children.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks. Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese. Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

