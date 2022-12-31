Read full article on original website
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Charlotte rings in 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m. Over […]
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
Monroe wheelchair gift brings out a little sunshine on an otherwise rainy NYE Day
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nonprofit group in the Charlotte area helped bring out a little sunshine on an otherwise rainy New Year’s Eve Day on Saturday. The non-profit group All Things Possible Medical Fundraising serves those who were in need of assistance in the Charlotte area including Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, York, and […]
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
Novant and Atrium welcome first babies of 2023 throughout greater Charlotte region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hello 2023, and hello new babies!. Novant Health and Atrium Health welcome their first babies born in the new year on Sunday throughout different greater Charlotte region locations. The first baby born arrived at Novant in New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 12:02 a.m. The parents...
Man, dog reunited and part again -- for good reason
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA in Denver, Colorado, where he...
Community organization working to stop the killing as Charlotte hits 109 homicides
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rev. James Barnett, has been working to stop violence in the Charlotte area for 35 years. He said his ‘Stop the Killing’ crusade is one of the oldest crime fighting organizations in the city — its goal is to put words into actions.
Vigil held for Charlotte woman who died in New York blizzard
CHARLOTTE — A vigil was held Friday night for a 22-year-old woman from Charlotte who died on Christmas Eve after being stuck in a catastrophic winter storm in Buffalo, New York. Friends and family members honored the life of Anndel Taylor outside West Charlotte High School. Taylor’s family said...
Christmas toy drive in Rowan a big success
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Christmas toy drive held in recent weeks in Rowan County was a big success, according to organizers. The 2022 Toy Drive presented by Powles Staton Funeral Home Inc., which included participation from the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, totaled gifts for more than 350 children.
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks. Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese. Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning...
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
