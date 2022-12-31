ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

Organizing My 2023: Where to Start?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Body found in Huntsville pond

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B.   “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope Police Officer was bit by a dog while law enforcement were chasing someone Saturday afternoon on Hobbs Island Road. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a New Hope Police officer was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
NEW HOPE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy