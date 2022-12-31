Read full article on original website
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong ReasonsApril KillianAlabama State
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Shoals Area: Take The Plunge, Make A Difference! Sunday, January 1st, 2023 McFarland ParkApril KillianFlorence, AL
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
WAAY-TV
Body found in Huntsville pond
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.
ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
LIST: Where to ring in the New Year in North Alabama
It's nearly time to pull out your party hat and 2023-shaped glasses as New Year's rolls around the corner.
Is it legal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
WAAY-TV
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
Decatur man faces $270K bond for obscene material charges
A Decatur man is facing a $270,000 bond after police say they confiscated devices with obscene material from his home.
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
WAAY-TV
Decatur's Polar Plunge returns for 38th year, in support of Meals on Wheels
To celebrate the first day of the new year, members of the Decatur community jumped into the Tennessee River on Sunday. The event, known as the Polar Plunge, has been taking place for 38 years. The nearly 40-year-old tradition was experienced by some people this year for the very first...
WAFF
MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments.
Toney home a total loss after Sunday night fire
One home is considered a total loss after crews with the Toney Volunteer Fire Department fire crews responded to a structure fire on Sunday.
Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B. “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
WAFF
New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope Police Officer was bit by a dog while law enforcement were chasing someone Saturday afternoon on Hobbs Island Road. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a New Hope Police officer was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville annexes more property in Limestone County. What does this mean?
Huntsville and Athens were both vying for a piece of Limestone County. Huntsville won. What does this mean for residents?
FOX54 News
