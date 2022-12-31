ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting that injured two in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy's car
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating death in Haywood County, suspects charged

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a death in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC, on Monday. Deputies said there was no danger to the public, and suspects in the case have been taken into custody. According to deputies, they are...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

58-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by minivan in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a minivan early Monday morning. According to troopers, a 24-year-old was driving a minivan traveling east on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road when a 58-year-old man was trying to cross Sandifer Boulevard and was hit by the minivan.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 74-year-old man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
ASHEVILLE, NC

