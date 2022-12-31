Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting that injured two in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
wspa.com
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s …. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. Renters push for protections following problems from …. Thousands across the Upstate were without power or water...
Pedestrian hit by minivan, dies at Upstate hospital
A pedestrian was hit by a minivan early Monday morning and died at an Oconee County hospital.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating death in Haywood County, suspects charged
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a death in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC, on Monday. Deputies said there was no danger to the public, and suspects in the case have been taken into custody. According to deputies, they are...
Woman found climbing ‘in and out’ of flipped car after DUI crash, South Carolina police say
A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year's Day evening in Spartanburg.
Deputies search for missing woman in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen Saturday night in Greenville County.
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured and multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged during a shooting early Sunday morning in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
Pedestrian dies in Oconee County crash
A pedestrian is dead following a crash in the Upstate this morning. The fatal wreck happened just after 5AM Monday morning on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road about 2 miles west of Seneca.
FOX Carolina
58-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by minivan in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a minivan early Monday morning. According to troopers, a 24-year-old was driving a minivan traveling east on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road when a 58-year-old man was trying to cross Sandifer Boulevard and was hit by the minivan.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
FOX Carolina
Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 74-year-old man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
Asheville Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting that leaves 1 injured
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that left one man injured.
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
Drive-by shooting in Anderson Co. leaves 1 dead, coroner says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
WYFF4.com
1 woman killed, 2 other people injured in shooting at Anderson apartments, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and two other people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office. The shooting happened on Thursday night at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Fairview Road. Maj. Nikki Carson, with the Anderson Police Department,...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
Comments / 1