Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anniston, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston. The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00. The Alexandria High School basketball team will have a game with Anniston High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 2nd
Amelia Rangel, age 43 of Fort Payne – FTA/DUI Any Substance;. Brian Morgan, 36 of Centre – DUI/Alcohol and FTA/No Insurance;. Nradley Morgan, age 43 of Centre – FTA/Theft of Services 4th;. and. Christa Stewart, 43 of Gadsden – FTA (x3) and Bond Revocatin.
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night
Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night
Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Calendar for Upcoming Gospel Music Events in Our Area
SAT – Jan 21 – 6 PM – The Gadsden Winter Sing 2023 will be held at The Church at Wills Creek 2730 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden. The Young Inspirations, Primitive Qt and Jonathan Wilburn will be singing. For ticket information, call Jonathan Wilburn at 256-459-4769. SUN...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
wbrc.com
Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday. Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville. Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th
Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting
The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
weisradio.com
Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
Comments / 0