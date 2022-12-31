Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit by minivan, dies at Upstate hospital
A pedestrian was hit by a minivan early Monday morning and died at an Oconee County hospital.
58-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by minivan in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a minivan early Monday morning. According to troopers, a 24-year-old was driving a minivan traveling east on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road when a 58-year-old man was trying to cross Sandifer Boulevard and was hit by the minivan.
Deputies search for missing woman in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen Saturday night in Greenville County.
Pedestrian dies in Oconee County crash
A pedestrian is dead following a crash in the Upstate this morning. The fatal wreck happened just after 5AM Monday morning on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road about 2 miles west of Seneca.
Woman found climbing ‘in and out’ of flipped car after DUI crash, South Carolina police say
A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year's Day evening in Spartanburg.
Deputies investigating shooting that injured two in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The West...
Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
Unity Park playground mounds to close temporarily
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Unity Park playground mounds will close temporarily to make repairs. Crews will be working to improve the sliding, gliding, and rolling experience even better. Crews will also add more lighting and make other additional improvements. The Unity Park playground mounds will be closed from January...
Deputies find missing 74-year-old man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured and multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged during a shooting early Sunday morning in Asheville.
Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.
Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
One killed in Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night. Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. shots were fired on Winston Drive and one person died on scene. No suspects have been identified in the case yet, however, deputies do not...
Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
Cars line up as Upstate food bank reopens
A Greenville County food bank is back open and serving the community on Monday.
