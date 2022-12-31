ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson’s Rankin accepts invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin has accepted an invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Rankin, who starred for Mississippi Valley State University, made the announcement over social media last week. Rankin recently finished his college career at MVSU with 86 receptions, 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns. The HBCU...
PORT GIBSON, MS

