vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson’s Rankin accepts invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl
Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin has accepted an invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Rankin, who starred for Mississippi Valley State University, made the announcement over social media last week. Rankin recently finished his college career at MVSU with 86 receptions, 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns. The HBCU...
deltadailynews.com
Rosedale’s Upcoming Firework Show
The 4th Annual Boom-A-Rang Firework Show will be January 7, 2023 in Rosedale. The fireworks will be released from the courthouse at 7 p.m.
