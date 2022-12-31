Read full article on original website
1037thegame.com
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl
LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Purdue: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU: John Emery 1 run at 7:01 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:26. KEY PLAYS: Jayden Daniels starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Mason Taylor to the Purdue 44. Daniels 12 pass to Malik Nabers on fourth-and-2 extends the drive at the Purdue 24. After an illegal formation penalty, Daniels 14 pass to Nabers to the 15. Daniels 5 run to the 4. TIGERS 7, BOILERMAKERS 0.
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
NOLA.com
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
NOLA.com
LSU reaches 10 wins and breaks school record with Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Quad Wilson grabbed a deflected pass at the goal line and ran. He headed left after the interception, then brushed off a tackle as he cut across the open field and blocks formed in front of him. This walk-on safety who had appeared in one game...
theadvocate.com
Photos: LSU Women stay undefeated behind Morris Double-Double
The LSU Women stayed undefeated with a 88-63 home win over Vanderbilt in the second game of SEC play. The Tigers saw outstanding performances from Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Alexis Morris with Morris notching her first career double-double.
NOLA.com
After upset of Arkansas, LSU basketball goes for another big win at Kentucky
The LSU men's basketball team started Southeastern Conference play last week against an Arkansas team that was picked by a media panel to finish second in the league. So, what was the Tigers’ reward for posting a stunning 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas last Wednesday night?. A matchup...
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
NOLA.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
theadvocate.com
High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31
SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
NOLA.com
Citrus Bowl: Here are 4 keys to an LSU victory over Purdue in Orlando
Even if Las Vegas likes LSU's chances of beating a Purdue team that's missing five of its starters, including its quarterback and leading receiver, the Tigers will still need to execute without most of their defensive linemen. They are not nearly as depleted as they were ahead of last year's...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
NOLA.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War Two veteran and Louisiana native has passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,’ said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II...
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
