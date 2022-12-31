ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

therecord-online.com

LH men’s basketball returns to action, remains unbeaten at home

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Despite a nearly two-week layoff, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (8-2, 4-1 PSAC) returned to action and the Bald Eagles looked as if they hadn’t missed a beat as they rolled to a hard-fought 69-64 victory over visiting Gannon University (0-9, 0-5 PSAC) Friday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?

The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A look back: Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

This article originally published on Aug. 21, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Sara A. Reichert

Sara A. Reichert, 84, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Lock Haven Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 5 P.M. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Captain Kendall Stout officiating.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

UPMC in North Central Pa. welcomes First Baby of 2023

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Blaze destroys Williamsport home

Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Agnew named new Millbrook artistic director

MILL HALL, PA – Millbrook Playhouse recently announced its first new artistic director in the last decade. She is a Millbrook acting veteran, Shannon Agnew. Recently retired artistic director David Leidholdt posted word of the change:. Dear Millbrook Playhouse fans, patrons, board, and friends,. David here (the tall one);...
MILL HALL, PA

