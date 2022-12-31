Read full article on original website
LH men’s basketball returns to action, remains unbeaten at home
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Despite a nearly two-week layoff, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (8-2, 4-1 PSAC) returned to action and the Bald Eagles looked as if they hadn’t missed a beat as they rolled to a hard-fought 69-64 victory over visiting Gannon University (0-9, 0-5 PSAC) Friday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action.
Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native
PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
Penn State Football News: Rose Bowl injury report, players returning in 2023 and more
Penn State Football is just one day away from facing Utah in the Rose Bowl. Rose Bowl media day availability on Saturday made a few things clearer for Penn State Football fans. The Nittany Lions are set to face Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday, and we may have...
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
‘Size was not an Issue’: Penn State DC Manny Diaz Speaks on What Went Wrong at Michigan, Defense’s Response
LOS ANGELES, C.A.– People said a lot about coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and Penn State after its 41-17 loss to Michigan. Most of it wasn’t nice. Diaz’s defense took a lot of criticism, and that will happen when a unit allows 418 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?
The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
A look back: Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues
This article originally published on Aug. 21, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball...
Sara A. Reichert
Sara A. Reichert, 84, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Lock Haven Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 5 P.M. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Captain Kendall Stout officiating.
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
UPMC in North Central Pa. welcomes First Baby of 2023
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He...
Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen
What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
Bloomsburg University honor graduate off to Yale School of Medicine
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A hospital experience as an 11-year-old in his native Venezuela sparked a life’s calling in Manuel Gutierrez that he’s carried onward as a high school exchange student to Bloomsburg University and eventually Yale starting this summer. Gutierrez, a pre-med...
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
Agnew named new Millbrook artistic director
MILL HALL, PA – Millbrook Playhouse recently announced its first new artistic director in the last decade. She is a Millbrook acting veteran, Shannon Agnew. Recently retired artistic director David Leidholdt posted word of the change:. Dear Millbrook Playhouse fans, patrons, board, and friends,. David here (the tall one);...
