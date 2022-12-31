ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald, OH

McDonald wills its way past Lowellville in overtime

McDonald required extra time, but it got the job done against Lowellville in a 52-49 affair during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 48-36 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green

South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers

A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
STRUTHERS, OH
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool

Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Convincing fashion: Mayfield handles Lodi Cloverleaf

Mayfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lodi Cloverleaf's defense for a 46-19 win on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Mayfield and Lodi Cloverleaf faced off on January 6, 2022 at Mayfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cadiz Harrison Central dims lights on Richmond Edison

Cadiz Harrison Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-33 win against Richmond Edison in Ohio girls basketball on January 2. Cadiz Harrison Central drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Richmond Edison after the first quarter.
EDISON, OH
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
Hollywood Gaming takes some of Ohio's first legal sports bets

2023 is officially here and legal sports betting is officially underway in Ohio. Hollywood Gaming in Austintown accepted some of the state's first legal sports bets just after ringing in the new year. Among these bets was Deborah from Youngstown who had placed a $100 wager on the Cleveland Browns...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Cortland Maplewood manhandles Cortland Lakeview

Cortland Maplewood dismissed Cortland Lakeview by a 57-12 count on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Cortland Lakeview faced off on January 8, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CORTLAND, OH
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
MASSILLON, OH
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
THE BALL DROPS FOR HOWLAND

HOWLAND CENTER, OH – In their final game of 2022, the Howland Tigers did what they had to do. Second-half adjustments by coach Dan Bubon was what the Tigers needed to pull out a 48-34 victory over visiting Brookfield to close out the calendar year. It was a very...
WARREN, OH

