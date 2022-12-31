INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures stay mild through the first few days of 2023. Along with the mild air will come heavy rain and even a couple storms. Monday will begin overcast and mild as low temps stay above 45 degrees across the state! It will be an excellent day to enjoy outside, despite the lack of sun, until the mid-late afternoon. At this point, showers will begin to emerge. A few hours after dark, widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through the state and will persist into the beginning of Tuesday morning. We’ll see gradual drying through the second half of Tuesday morning and perhaps partial clearing by the afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO