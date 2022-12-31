Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime rates
Fox 59
Dense fog lingers through midday; timing out heavy rain tonight
Be prepared for poor visibility due the thick fog that developed over central Indiana last night. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the area 1 PM. The visibility may potentially fall below a quarter of a mile at times during your drive through midday. As a result, you will want to factor in extra time and remember to use your low beams on the roads.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
Fox 59
Warm up into the 60s is accompanied by heavy rain & storms
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures stay mild through the first few days of 2023. Along with the mild air will come heavy rain and even a couple storms. Monday will begin overcast and mild as low temps stay above 45 degrees across the state! It will be an excellent day to enjoy outside, despite the lack of sun, until the mid-late afternoon. At this point, showers will begin to emerge. A few hours after dark, widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through the state and will persist into the beginning of Tuesday morning. We’ll see gradual drying through the second half of Tuesday morning and perhaps partial clearing by the afternoon.
Mild with showers to start the week
INDIANAPOLIS – Wet weather with mild temperatures will open up the New Year for Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms are on the way The worst of the rain will come through overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Wind and rain are expected along with some rumbles of thunder as showers & downpours become steady. Rain will […]
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
Fox 59
Wrapping up 2022 with cloud cover and above average temperatures!
INDIANAPOLIS – It may be a dreary start to the final day of 2022, but skies will brighten a bit this afternoon. The storm system that brought widespread rainfall to central Indiana on Friday and last night is still impacting counties east of downtown Indy this morning. Around 1” of rain was reported in Indianapolis, the Geist area and in Muncie.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND updates Dense Fog Advisory (cancels 6 zones, extends time of 33 zones) https://t.co/4Uk0OIwrb9 https://t.co/nc6VFAMEsI. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
bsquarebulletin.com
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
kelo.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Indiana State Police final statistics for the Christmas weekend weather
Between Thursday evening, December 22 through Sunday morning, December 25, northwest Indiana experienced the most hazardous weather conditions in years. Wind gusts up to 45mph, nearly 36 hours of minus-zero degree temperatures, and snow combined to make holiday travel a nightmare for motorists and for state police. White-out conditions existed on some stretches of I/80-94 and I-65.
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
Dozens evacuated after storm brings flooding to Northern California
A storm over the weekend has brought heavy floods, high winds and landslides to Northern California. At least one person is dead and dozens more had to be evacuated. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
Fortville restaurant damaged in New Year's Eve fire
A fire in Fortville caused damage to a local Japanese restaurant and other surrounding businesses in the area on New Year's Eve
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
