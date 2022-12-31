JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson’s message to his team following a fourth consecutive victory was simple: keep being you. The Jacksonville Jaguars have figured out who they are and how to win — key steps for one of the NFL’s youngest teams. The past month has been perhaps the most impressive stretch in franchise history, complete with a resounding victory at Tennessee, an overtime stunner against Dallas and then back-to-back road wins as favorites.

