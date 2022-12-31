Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 30

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: KOKOMO’S FLORY BIDUNGA

Kokomo is sure to create plenty of highlights this season thanks in large part to a large young man, Flory Bidunga, who finishes this alley oop strong in the Wildkats’ showdown against Brownsburg.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE NORTH’S MASE HUGHES

Lawrence North’s defense got ’em off to a great start against Marion as Miles Good forces the steal and then shuffles it ahead to Mase Hughes, who tears down the court before throwing down a dunk in the Wildcats’ win over the Giants.

