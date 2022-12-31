Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
WVNews
Ohio State pulls away early, beats Northwestern 73-57
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sean McNeil and Justice Sueing each scored 11 first-half points, Brice Sensabaugh added 16 of his 18 points after halftime and Ohio State led by double figures for nearly-33 minutes as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 73-57 Sunday night. McNeil made three 3-pointers and finished with...
WVNews
Bell Chapel presenting Dustin Lambert on Sunday
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Christian performing artist Dustin Lambert will be featured at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Chapel in Gallipolis. Lambert resides in Dunbar, West Virginia, and has been touring the region since 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Concord University and a master’s in school leadership from Salem University. Lambert serves as a coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education.
WVNews
Hinode to make Ravenswood a permanent home
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A local favorite from Harvest in the Wood plans to make Ravens…
WVNews
1st & Main Burgers & Fries making its mark in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The proprietors of the YouTube channel “Have Fun WV” recently completed a two-year odyssey to find the best hot dogs in West Virginia, and “1st & Main Burgers & Fries” in Point Pleasant was among the restaurants making their top 50 list, coming in at No. 31.
WVNews
Veterans' groups team up to get equipment for disabled veterans
KENNA, W.Va. (WV News) -- Several disabled veterans in Jackson County and other areas of West Virginia have been able to get assistance from Disabled Veterans of America, commonly known as DAV. Phone calls were made to Columbus and Tom Cunningham and others from DAV Capital City Chapter #3 would...
WVNews
The Viking Post
In 1913, a special election was held creating Ripley High School. According to an old newspaper article from the local paper, there were ninety-eight votes in the election with only one going against the creation of the new school. Ripley High officially opened in September of that same year. In...
WVNews
David Henry Zirkle
RACINE, Ohio — David Henry Zirkle, age 80, passed away peacefully at Holzer Medical Center after a short but brave battle with metastatic urothelial cell cancer. Mr. Zirkle is survived by his wife, Maudie “Ann” Zirkle, who he married on July 25th, 1967. She is his soulmate whom he loved faithfully throughout their lives together on earth. He rarely left her side as she suffered years of declining mental and physical health, due to the effects of her advanced Alzheimer’s Dementia. He dedicated the last several years of his life taking care of her needs around the clock, until he became too sick to do so, a mere couple of weeks prior to his death.
WVNews
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Ross Cataffo, 1 count of domestic battery, $2,000 bond.
WVNews
Frances White
Frances White of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Ravenswood, WV passed away on December 27, at the age of 87. She was born in Beulah Heights, KY to the late Clio Perry and Thelma Powell Perry. She married Elmer “Jack” White Jr. on October 31, 1953, and together they raised two children. She was the owner of Mom Perry’s Bounty Table from 1977-1990. Frances was a charter member of the Ravenswood Church of God at Turkey Run Lake in Ravenswood, WV and more recently attended Wimauma Community Church of God in Wimauma, FL.
WVNews
David Lee Boggess
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed with the Jack…
WVNews
John Gee Black Historical Center recognized as success story
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — The John Gee Black Historical Center (JGBHC) in Gallipolis was recognized as an Appalachian Heritage Success Story during the 11th Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon at the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 15. The event was presented by Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area to “recognize the impact of Appalachians who are actively contributing to the success of their region and all of Ohio.”
WVNews
Gallia Sheriff's deputies respond to stabbing in Clay Township
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WV News) — A 35-year-old Gallipolis, Ohio, male has been charged in a stabbing Wednesday evening on Bear Run Road in Clay Township. Justin C. Miller was charged with felonious assault in Gallipolis Municipal Court, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
WVNews
Sherry Poole was a long-time band director for Ripley High
In 1913, a special election was held creating Ripley High School. According to an old newspa…
WVNews
Ravenswood man charged with first-degree arson
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed with the Jackson County Magistrate’s office, a call was received on December 27 in regard to an argument between David Boggess and his roommate on Sand Street in Ravenswood. Boggess indicated that the roommate had threatened him and set a fire on the stove. When officers spoke with Boggess, he admitted to starting the fire himself, and later putting it out.
WVNews
Holzer Leadership & Innovation Institute named Large Business of the Year
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce will honor its achievement winners for 2022 at a gala to be held Jan. 26. Among the businesses set to be honored is the Holzer Leadership & Innovation Institute, which has been named the Large Business of the Year.
WVNews
'Operation Christmas Eve' a huge success
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs County first responders reported “Operation Christmas Eve” was a huge success. Held in mid-December, the program pairs first responders with selected children to shop for Christmas gifts. The program was originally called “Shop with a Cop.”
