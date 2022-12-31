RACINE, Ohio — David Henry Zirkle, age 80, passed away peacefully at Holzer Medical Center after a short but brave battle with metastatic urothelial cell cancer. Mr. Zirkle is survived by his wife, Maudie “Ann” Zirkle, who he married on July 25th, 1967. She is his soulmate whom he loved faithfully throughout their lives together on earth. He rarely left her side as she suffered years of declining mental and physical health, due to the effects of her advanced Alzheimer’s Dementia. He dedicated the last several years of his life taking care of her needs around the clock, until he became too sick to do so, a mere couple of weeks prior to his death.

RACINE, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO