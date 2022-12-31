ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WVNews

Ohio State pulls away early, beats Northwestern 73-57

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sean McNeil and Justice Sueing each scored 11 first-half points, Brice Sensabaugh added 16 of his 18 points after halftime and Ohio State led by double figures for nearly-33 minutes as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 73-57 Sunday night. McNeil made three 3-pointers and finished with...
EVANSTON, IL
WVNews

Bell Chapel presenting Dustin Lambert on Sunday

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Christian performing artist Dustin Lambert will be featured at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Chapel in Gallipolis. Lambert resides in Dunbar, West Virginia, and has been touring the region since 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Concord University and a master’s in school leadership from Salem University. Lambert serves as a coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

1st & Main Burgers & Fries making its mark in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The proprietors of the YouTube channel “Have Fun WV” recently completed a two-year odyssey to find the best hot dogs in West Virginia, and “1st & Main Burgers & Fries” in Point Pleasant was among the restaurants making their top 50 list, coming in at No. 31.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Veterans' groups team up to get equipment for disabled veterans

KENNA, W.Va. (WV News) -- Several disabled veterans in Jackson County and other areas of West Virginia have been able to get assistance from Disabled Veterans of America, commonly known as DAV. Phone calls were made to Columbus and Tom Cunningham and others from DAV Capital City Chapter #3 would...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

The Viking Post

In 1913, a special election was held creating Ripley High School. According to an old newspaper article from the local paper, there were ninety-eight votes in the election with only one going against the creation of the new school. Ripley High officially opened in September of that same year. In...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

David Henry Zirkle

RACINE, Ohio — David Henry Zirkle, age 80, passed away peacefully at Holzer Medical Center after a short but brave battle with metastatic urothelial cell cancer. Mr. Zirkle is survived by his wife, Maudie “Ann” Zirkle, who he married on July 25th, 1967. She is his soulmate whom he loved faithfully throughout their lives together on earth. He rarely left her side as she suffered years of declining mental and physical health, due to the effects of her advanced Alzheimer’s Dementia. He dedicated the last several years of his life taking care of her needs around the clock, until he became too sick to do so, a mere couple of weeks prior to his death.
RACINE, OH
WVNews

Magistrate's report

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Ross Cataffo, 1 count of domestic battery, $2,000 bond.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Frances White

Frances White of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Ravenswood, WV passed away on December 27, at the age of 87. She was born in Beulah Heights, KY to the late Clio Perry and Thelma Powell Perry. She married Elmer “Jack” White Jr. on October 31, 1953, and together they raised two children. She was the owner of Mom Perry’s Bounty Table from 1977-1990. Frances was a charter member of the Ravenswood Church of God at Turkey Run Lake in Ravenswood, WV and more recently attended Wimauma Community Church of God in Wimauma, FL.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

David Lee Boggess

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed with the Jack…
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

John Gee Black Historical Center recognized as success story

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — The John Gee Black Historical Center (JGBHC) in Gallipolis was recognized as an Appalachian Heritage Success Story during the 11th Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon at the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 15. The event was presented by Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area to “recognize the impact of Appalachians who are actively contributing to the success of their region and all of Ohio.”
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Gallia Sheriff's deputies respond to stabbing in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WV News) — A 35-year-old Gallipolis, Ohio, male has been charged in a stabbing Wednesday evening on Bear Run Road in Clay Township. Justin C. Miller was charged with felonious assault in Gallipolis Municipal Court, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Ravenswood man charged with first-degree arson

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed with the Jackson County Magistrate’s office, a call was received on December 27 in regard to an argument between David Boggess and his roommate on Sand Street in Ravenswood. Boggess indicated that the roommate had threatened him and set a fire on the stove. When officers spoke with Boggess, he admitted to starting the fire himself, and later putting it out.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

'Operation Christmas Eve' a huge success

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs County first responders reported “Operation Christmas Eve” was a huge success. Held in mid-December, the program pairs first responders with selected children to shop for Christmas gifts. The program was originally called “Shop with a Cop.”
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

