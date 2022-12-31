ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Drops Defensive Slugfest to Florida, 55-48

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell to the Florida Gators, 55-48, on New Year’s Day inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Maroon & White (5-7, 0-2 SEC) held an opponent under 60 points for the seventh time this season inside Reed Arena and forced the Gators (12-3, 1-1 SEC) to their lowest scoring output of the year. Aaliyah Patty led the way with a team-high 15 points. Sahara Jones pitched in 10 points and grabbed a team-best six boards. Eriny Kindred had a career-high nine points and hauled in four boards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weaver Adds All-American Salma Ewing to 2022-23 Squad

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team added ITA All-American Salma Ewing to the 2022-23 roster, head coach Mark Weaver announced Monday. Ewing is a USC graduate transfer. In four seasons as a Trojan, Ewing went 63-37 in singles action and 39-28 in doubles play....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Boast Top-10 Ranking Midway Through Season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team has had a strong start to the 2022-23 season, boasting a top-10 national team ranking and 18 individual top-30 times in the country this season, set at the Art Adamson Invitational. The Aggies cracked the top...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Moves Up Rankings at Midway Point in the Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team put together an impressive fall to move up the national team rankings and boasts six individual top-30 times in the nation, as well as four top-20 relay times. A&M moved up the polls earlier this month to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Takes on Florida in New Year’s Day SEC Showdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to ring in the New Year on the right note as it takes on Florida at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-6, 0-1 SEC) have protected their home court well this season, boasting a 5-2 record and forcing six of their home opponents to below 60 points. Additionally, the Maroon & White is holding teams to just 34.6% from the field and 25.2% from beyond the arc when they make the trip to Aggieland.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Create sustainable health & fitness goals in 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The top 2023 new year’s resolutions include exercising more and eating healthier, according to Statista. The start of the new year marks a time to set big goals, but trainer and nutrition coach Kayla Balezentis recommends setting small goals and building over time. “It’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Haze possible tonight as firework smoke gets trapped near the surface

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend is a beautiful way to enter 2023, however, the firework smoke may stick around for slightly longer than desired. As the clock strikes midnight, a temperature “inversion” will be present in the lowest parts of the atmosphere. You may recognize the temperature inversion’s more famous cousin, the severe weather “cap.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

December weather in review

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before December began, the Climate Prediction Center forecasted that December would be warmer than average. However, the arctic cold front that blew through just before the Christmas weekend had other plans. In total, December was split in half. 16 days were warmer than normal, and 15...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota police warn of email impersonation scam

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is warning of a new email scam circulating. The scam involves an email from someone posing as the Chief of Police representing the City of Navasota or the Navasota Police Department asking the recipient to become a collections agent on behalf of the city.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Local gym offers advice on keeping those New Years resolutions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hitting the gym is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, and a gym in Bryan offered some tips on how to keep that goal. BCS Fitness hasn’t seen many people sign up on Monday to pursue their resolutions, but owner Brad Tillery said he expects to see an uptick in the second week of January. Since the gym focuses on personal training Tillery said they don’t normally see the massive “flood” of individuals this early in the year like a traditional gym might have. The gym’s personal training model is geared towards people who are busy, with careers or family who are just looking to feel better.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Staying healthy after holiday mingling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s the season to bond with family and friends over holiday festivities, but what about those pesky sicknesses and viruses that linger after your guests have left?. Dr. Steven Wright with Central Texas Allegry and Sinus says because of the weather changes and people traveling, a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard ‘God is Good’ luncheon served over 300 meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman closed out the year on Saturday by providing those in need with a free New Year’s Eve lunch. It was all part of Gloria Kennard’s 4th annual free New Year’s Luncheon also known as the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon. The luncheon was held from noon until 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. It’s normally held on New Year’s Day, but because it takes place on a Sunday this year the luncheon was moved to Saturday so it could be held at the church. A variety of different food was served such as turkey, ham, black-eyed peas, pies, and more. Over 300 meals were served.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

One person dead in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

