BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hitting the gym is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, and a gym in Bryan offered some tips on how to keep that goal. BCS Fitness hasn’t seen many people sign up on Monday to pursue their resolutions, but owner Brad Tillery said he expects to see an uptick in the second week of January. Since the gym focuses on personal training Tillery said they don’t normally see the massive “flood” of individuals this early in the year like a traditional gym might have. The gym’s personal training model is geared towards people who are busy, with careers or family who are just looking to feel better.

BRYAN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO