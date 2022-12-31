Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
q13fox.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of the suspect in the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students have finally spoken out after his arrest on Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 1:30 a.m. Friday in eastern Pennsylvania on a warrant charging him with four counts of murder and burglary for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
KOMO News
Man killed in Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
klkntv.com
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 30: Arrest made in U of I murders, officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers on the way
An arrest has been made in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders at the University of Idaho. A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers could be on the way for New year's weekend.
MyNorthwest.com
21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older brother was climbing a steeper...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett
Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: Indigenous woman last seen at Tulalip Casino
TULALIP, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has cancelled the Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Raven Rice, stating she has been located. Last updated at 3:30 p.m. A Missing Indigenous Person alert has been issued by Washington State Police (WSP) on behalf of Colulee Dam Police Department. 25-year-old Raven Rice was...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Washington AG sues plastic surgeon claiming fake reviews, threatening patients
(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sued in federal court Seattle-area plastic surgery provider Allure Esthetic and its owner Dr. Javad Sajan, alleging the provider posted fake positive online reviews of its services and bribed and threatened patients to prevent the posting of negative reviews.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Fury over proposed opioid treatment center next to Boys & Girls Club
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 2, 2023—At last Thursday evening’s public hearing by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) for a proposed opioid treatment center just 443 feet from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, every resident that spoke voiced concerns of transparency, safety, and both personal and commercial economic impacts to the area. The opioid treatment center is scheduled to open in late January of this year.
