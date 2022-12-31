Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Related
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our sixth most-read story of 2022. 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst 'Small Cities In America'. A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
Blizzard in rearview mirror with balmy temps to kickoff 2023 in WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Foy anyone who was away for the holidays and is returning to Western New York this week, they’re probably pondering, ‘What blizzard?’
150 Year Old Hudson Valley Railroad Offers Year Round Experiences
Have you ever been a part of a historic train ride? It's possible in the Hudson Valley. It amazes me how much historical information can be found in the Hudson Valley. Some of it we may already know while a lot of it remains unknown or as a mystery. Some...
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
They did it! Local family visits every Stewart’s Shops in 2022
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2022, the Freemann family set out to visit every location of Stewart’s Shops. They completed their goal over the weekend visiting 358 locations. The family said it was only fitting that they made their last and final stop on New Years Eve at the location of the original Stewart’s […]
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5