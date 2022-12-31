ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
