Memphis, TN

Felon crashes into MPD car three times, drives in police chase at 95 mph, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for crashing a stolen car into an MPD squad car, three times.

On Dec. 29 at approximately 11 a.m., Memphis Police saw a parked silver Nissan Sentra with a broken window on Winchester Road.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, Terrance Bridges, drove the vehicle in reverse, striking an MPD squad car.

Police demanded Bridges stop the vehicle, but the driver proceeded to drive the Nissan forward, striking a parked car, police said.

After the second collision, police attempted to stop the driver, but Bridges put the vehicle in reverse a second time, hitting the same squad car again, before driving away and heading southbound on Millbranch Road.

During a police pursuit, Bridges was driving the Nissan at 95 mph and rammed his vehicle into a patrol car, before continuing eastbound on East Shelby Drive.

Bridges later wrecked in a head-on collision with a red Toyota Corolla, where the woman in the Toyota was taken to a local hospital, according to an affidavit.

After the wreck, Bridges got out of the Nissan and ran on foot, before being taken into custody by police on Elmridge Street.

MPD detained the front passenger and rear passenger in the Nissan for questioning, police said.

During investigations, the Nissan was stolen back in Nov., and police found a jar of marijuana in the front compartment of the vehicle.

Bridges was a convicted felon for theft of property in an incident that occurred on Jun. 1, 2020, and was sentenced to three years of probation.

One of the detainees told police that Bridges handed them a gun during the police pursuit, and told them to throw it out the window, records showed.

Terrance Bridges was arrested and charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, sell, kidnapping, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, intentionally evade arrest, vandalism $1,000-$2,500, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.

Bridges has a court date on Jan. 3.

Lana Kendrix
2d ago

He's YOUNG BUT, he needs to pay for his crimes .He was on probation and should have been doing something productive. But ,he was committing CRIMINAL ACTS ... with a GUN in his possession. Lock him up for a while without probation

