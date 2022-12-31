Gwinnett County beefing up law enforcement response to stop crimes of opportunity

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have extra law enforcement officers in busy shopping areas this weekend as part of a holiday task force aimed at stopping crimes of opportunity.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Buford on Friday with several Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies who are part of the task force that was created in November.

Johnson learned they are keeping an eye out for cars with their tags covered or expired, as well as any other suspicious activity.

The deputies say they are making themselves much more visible in an effort to deter crime.

“Restaurants, businesses, churches, schools, any and everywhere,” C.J. Releford explained. “We’re looking for any type of criminal activity.”

The task force of up to 10 deputies will serve as extra patrols through January.

Johnson rode along with Releford to The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford where there have been reports of burglaries and car thefts this month.

“The more officers you have on the street, the less likely that crime will occur,” Releford said.

The task force has made 25 arrests since November, many of whom were wanted.

“We had 17 individuals that were wanted, there are now off the streets,” Releford said.

Deputies say they are also educating people that too many guns are still being stolen out of parked cars in busy places.

“Now, they have your gun and may use it in a crime,” Releford said.

Deputies say though this is the first year for the task force, it has been a success in helping at the busiest times.

Crime statistics are not yet in for 2022, but deputies say these are the types of crimes that spike in December.

