ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County beefing up law enforcement response to stop crimes of opportunity

By Matt Johnson, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fRz1_0jzFzNnm00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have extra law enforcement officers in busy shopping areas this weekend as part of a holiday task force aimed at stopping crimes of opportunity.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Buford on Friday with several Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies who are part of the task force that was created in November.

Johnson learned they are keeping an eye out for cars with their tags covered or expired, as well as any other suspicious activity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputies say they are making themselves much more visible in an effort to deter crime.

“Restaurants, businesses, churches, schools, any and everywhere,” C.J. Releford explained. “We’re looking for any type of criminal activity.”

The task force of up to 10 deputies will serve as extra patrols through January.

Johnson rode along with Releford to The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford where there have been reports of burglaries and car thefts this month.

“The more officers you have on the street, the less likely that crime will occur,” Releford said.

The task force has made 25 arrests since November, many of whom were wanted.

“We had 17 individuals that were wanted, there are now off the streets,” Releford said.

Deputies say they are also educating people that too many guns are still being stolen out of parked cars in busy places.

“Now, they have your gun and may use it in a crime,” Releford said.

Deputies say though this is the first year for the task force, it has been a success in helping at the busiest times.

Crime statistics are not yet in for 2022, but deputies say these are the types of crimes that spike in December.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOHie_0jzFzNnm00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County issues warning about pine straw scammers

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday morning about pine straw scammers in the area after receiving several reports from the community. According to a social media post from the agency, they received several calls on Dec. 29 about the alleged scammers in neighborhoods in the northeast portion of the county.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL News

A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?

ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
218K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy