South Windsor K9 police cruiser side-swiped by drunk driver

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor K9 police cruiser was sideswiped by a drunk driver on Thursday night, according to police.

South Windsor police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time of the crash and was not injured. Canine Mason was inside the police cruiser when it was hit but he was not injured, police said.

Police then located and arrested the operator for driving under the influence and other additional charges.

The police cruiser that was hit by a drunk driver on Thursday. (Photo provided by the South Windsor Police Department’s Instagram Page)

Photographs of canine Mason. (Images provided by the South Windsor Police Department’s Instagram Page)

Police said arrest information pertaining to the crash will be released on Monday upon completion of the report.

Police are reminding everyone to drink responsibly over the holiday weekend. Police encourage anyone celebrating the new year over the weekend, to use a designated driver or rideshare company if planning to go out drinking.

