FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ohparent.com
Southwest Ohio Parent Earns Gold for Cincinnati and Dayton!
At Southwest Ohio Parent Magazine, we are proud to represent families from Dayton to Cincinnati and every charming small town along the way! We absolutely adore our cities, advertisers and all of the parents who laugh along with us, have fun at local events, share their funny parenting stories and allow us to bring all of the best local family news to you.
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Middletown. The Little Miami basketball team will have a game with Middletown on January 02, 2023, 13:30:00. The Little Miami basketball team will have a game with Middletown on January 02, 2023, 15:15:00.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
dayton.com
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
Lima News
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
Springboro High School going temporarily remote after broken sprinkler pipe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro High School will be turning to remote learning when school returns from winter break. According to Springboro Schools, a sprinkler pipe busted and is causing the district to temporarily move learning at the high school to remote learning. Students at Springboro High School will be off on Tuesday, Jan. 3 […]
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
Montgomery County Prosecutor talks funding for ArriveSafe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. is asking the public to take precautions for a safe holiday weekend for everyone. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) are in full force this weekend cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers. Prosecutor Heck is encouraging those that plan to drink this […]
