richlandsource.com
Garrettsville Garfield carves slim margin over Newton Falls
Garrettsville Garfield topped Newton Falls 40-32 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls played in a 52-25 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
richlandsource.com
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbiana Crestview imposes its will on Campbell Memorial
Columbiana Crestview earned its community's accolades after a 90-14 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial squared off with January 25, 2021 at Columbiana Crestview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: Mayfield handles Lodi Cloverleaf
Mayfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lodi Cloverleaf's defense for a 46-19 win on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Mayfield and Lodi Cloverleaf faced off on January 6, 2022 at Mayfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire
Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
richlandsource.com
Knox County escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Sadie Leah Reynolds
Sadie Leah Reynolds, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 24, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Malvina (Lewis) Ison. For many months, Lawrence Reynolds began to write letters to Sadie while he was...
richlandsource.com
Alan W. Gallaway
Alan W. Gallaway, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Alan was born on June 23, 1948 to Noel and Isabell (Tooker) Gallaway in Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1966 and attended Mansfield Business College in accounting. After enlisting in the Air Force, Alan was stationed in Germany for two years from 1970-1972 intercepting enemy Morse code. He graduated from Urbana College with a degree in accounting and subsequently worked for the USPS, later retiring as Ontario Postmaster.
richlandsource.com
Nancy Jane Blackford
Nancy Jane Blackford, 88, of Perrysville passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. Nancy was born in Rudolph, Ohio on March 14, 1934. She married Edwin H. Blackford on June 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2020. After graduation, Nancy furthered...
richlandsource.com
Shirley Marie Adkins
Shirley Marie Adkins, 73 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Mansfield on October 11, 1949 to the late Henry Eaton and Dorothy (Taylor) Dean. Shirley had worked for 33 years as a custodian at...
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: Over 200 deeds transferred in December
MANSFIELD — The following is a list of Decembers's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
richlandsource.com
Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails
MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
richlandsource.com
'MANSFIELD' signs to welcome U.S. 30 motorists on east, west sides of the city
MANSFIELD — The first of two decorative signs welcoming U.S. 30 motorists into Mansfield is now in place. The sign on the east side of the Fifth Avenue bridge over U.S. 30 on the city's east side will soon be matched by a similar sign on the west side of the Trimble Road bridge over the four-lane highway.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Metro housing director touts 2022 progress
MANSFIELD — Despite recent turmoil among members of the board, Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority executive director Steve Andrews said the agency is making unprecedented progress. Andrews highlighted the agency's accomplishments over the past year during an MMHA board meeting Wednesday. Those include the addition of 75 project-based housing vouchers...
