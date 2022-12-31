ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Center, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

richlandsource.com

Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway

With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
BOTKINS, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve

Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney

New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship meet with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA

