FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway
With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
richlandsource.com
Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve
Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney
New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal
Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
Ohio State football vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl broke Buckeye hearts, and ratings records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal broke the hearts of millions of Buckeye fans, but the thriller also broke ratings records. According to ESPN public relations, the latter of the day’s semifinals brought in 22.1 million viewers. That made...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus
A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss tuned down lucrative NIL deals to play for Hartline and Ohio State
SAN ANTONIO - Ohio State five-star signee Brandon Inniss had some lucrative NIL offers late in his recruiting process, as programs tried to get the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage standout to change his mind regarding a college decision he had made during the summer. Inniss obviously didn’t budge and...
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship meet with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
