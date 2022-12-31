ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik makes major error at end of trying first half in Orange Bowl

By Nick Gray, Greenville News
 3 days ago
Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik is going through some freshman pains in his first career start.

The Tigers are on pace for 546 yards, and all seven first-half drives finished in Tennessee territory.

But B.T. Potter missed three field goals, and Klubnik's ill-fated scramble in the final seconds of the first half cost Clemson a chance to add to its total, down 14-3 against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Klubnik first scrambled into open field to the Tennessee 13-yard line with no timeouts and about 20 seconds remaining in the half, and Clemson had time to spare to get another quick play off before a possible short field goal attempt.

But Klubnik again sprinted up the middle on third down and was stopped after a two-yard gain with about five seconds remaining. The clock continued to run, and Clemson was out of time.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney came over to Klubnik to give him some words of advice and encouragement as Klubnik seethed on the field.

The Tigers have made a real mess of things in Tennessee territory through two quarters. Potter has missed from 55, 49 and 42 yards. A fake field goal carry by Drew Swinney failed. Two other drives ended at the Tennessee 38 and 43-yard lines.

Klubnik and the Clemson offense are moving the ball. Klubnik finished the first half at 16 of 29 passing for 201 yards.

Scoring points, though, has proven a struggle.

