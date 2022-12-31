Read full article on original website
9News
Next Question: Are small farms exempt from Colorado's new egg law?
Farms with fewer than 3,000 laying hens are exempt from the new law. There are three major egg producers that make up 90% of the state's production.
9News
The quantum race is here, and Colorado is poised to lead the pack
BOULDER, Colo — Frannie Matthews, the president and CEO of the Colorado Technology Association, was growing up in central Florida when the state developed its Space Coast, where Apollo 11 launched to the moon. Just as Florida became synonymous with the U.S. space program in the 1960s, Matthews believes...
9News
How Colorado wineries attracted more local drinkers in 2022
LITTLETON, Colo. — Colorado winemakers are still fighting for recognition from many oenophiles in their home state, but several say 2022 was a year when they turned a corner and won deserved attention. That measure of success came for some of them in record sales, and it came for...
9News
Bird counting tradition has Coloradans out and scouting for feathered friends
The Christmas Bird Count started on Christmas Day in 1900 by the National Audobon Society. Members say the Barr Lake count circle has been around since the 1980's.
