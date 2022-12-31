ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County high school Top Performers for Dec. 30-Jan. 7

By Mike Copper, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

Boys basketball

Alex Henry, Girard: His 14-point performance was part of the YellowJackets' 63-20 win against Maplewood.

Jacob Zietz, General McLane: He scored 14 points for the Lancers when they beat Conneaut (Pennsylvania) 72-46 in the championship game of the Eagles' holiday tournament.

Girls basketball

Aubrey Neavins, Erie High: She helped the Royals win Conneaut's holiday tournament as its most valuable player award recipient.

Bre Heidt, Fairview: The Tigers' 54-17 victory over Union City in non-region action included her 14-point effort.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ ETNcopper.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County high school Top Performers for Dec. 30-Jan. 7

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Madison Rose Johnson

Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
COCHRANTON, PA
explore venango

Luke Andrew Stroup

Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy

Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born December 26, 1962 in Brookville, Jefferson County to the late C. Ray and Marie (Zacherl) Droddy of Lucinda. After graduating from North Clarion...
ALTOONA, PA
YourErie

Fire crews battle early morning chimney fire in Waterford

Crews responded to an early morning fire Monday morning. Calls came in for a chimney fire at around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Clemens Road in Waterford. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire in the walls. The damage was mostly in the interior of the building. No injuries were […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Missing Crawford County woman found deceased

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 2, 2023

WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Today: Occasional drizzle between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Tonight: Occasional drizzle between 9pm and 3am, then rain likely...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One dead after shooting on Buffalo road

City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Overnight fire heavily damages vacant home on W. 18th St. in Erie

Crews responded to an overnight fire which heavily damaged a home in Erie. Calls went out for the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street between Raspberry and Cascade Streets. When crews arrived on the scene, the front porch was already fully involved. The house is reportedly vacant. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Metroplex shooting leaves one dead, community reacts

Erie Police are investigating the last homicide of 2022, a shooting at a private party at the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. That shooting left one man injured and another dead. The Erie County coroner identified the victim as Steve Smith, 38. There have been mixed reactions from community members […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
TIONESTA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy