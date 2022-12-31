Boys basketball

Alex Henry, Girard: His 14-point performance was part of the YellowJackets' 63-20 win against Maplewood.

Jacob Zietz, General McLane: He scored 14 points for the Lancers when they beat Conneaut (Pennsylvania) 72-46 in the championship game of the Eagles' holiday tournament.

Girls basketball

Aubrey Neavins, Erie High: She helped the Royals win Conneaut's holiday tournament as its most valuable player award recipient.

Bre Heidt, Fairview: The Tigers' 54-17 victory over Union City in non-region action included her 14-point effort.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ ETNcopper.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County high school Top Performers for Dec. 30-Jan. 7