Read full article on original website
Related
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together
The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher
When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters As Interview Clips Resurface
The former president was asked some tough questions by Walters during a 1990 interview that has been widely shared.
Barbara Walters' Most Memorable Interviews, Including Her 'Mistake' of Asking One Star 'What Kind of Tree Would You Be?'
Barbara Walters made a career of asking provocative questions to fascinating subjects, including Monica Lewinsky, Richard Nixon and Fidel Castro Throughout her prolific career as a journalist, Barbara Walters was known for fearlessly asking the questions that were on everyone's mind. The legendary broadcaster died on Friday at the age of 93 and was remembered for her unique ability to draw confessions, tears and insights from her subjects. As former Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger (who worked with Walters during her many years at ABC) put it: "She was a one-of-a-kind...
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Comments / 0