Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
kjzz.org
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
azbigmedia.com
2 legal benefits of booking a Phoenix charter bus for your conference
There’s no denying it: when it comes to coordinating a conference, networking social, or corporate outing, Phoenix has a lot of potential for business events big and small. But when alcohol is involved, planning can get tricky. For example, how can you be sure your attendees have a reliable and responsible ride between events? One way is rent a Phoenix charter bus for your conference.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Superstition Mountain Museum and the Elvis Chapel
ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Valley firefighters have successfully contained an apartment fire at a high-rise building in Midtown Phoenix, fire officials confirmed. The contents of an apartment had caught fire earlier in the morning. No evacuations were necessary for the building as first responders were able to quickly contain the blaze....
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
luxury-houses.net
Asked For $4.199 Million, This Authentic European Mediterranean Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Endless Views of Desert Mountain
10911 E Purple Aster Way Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10911 E Purple Aster Way, Scottsdale, Arizona has all the superb details of an exquisite home with high end finishes and magnificent views of Desert Mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,749 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10911 E Purple Aster Way, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 694 0098) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
Yahoo!
New Year's weekend in Arizona: Don't use 911 for fireworks complaints and watch your pets
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 5:20 p.m. Saturday: Sheriff's Office urges residents to use non-emergency line to report fireworks violations. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to use the non-emergency line to report fireworks violations instead of calling 911. Via...
Comments / 3