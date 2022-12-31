ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response

A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 legal benefits of booking a Phoenix charter bus for your conference

There’s no denying it: when it comes to coordinating a conference, networking social, or corporate outing, Phoenix has a lot of potential for business events big and small. But when alcohol is involved, planning can get tricky. For example, how can you be sure your attendees have a reliable and responsible ride between events? One way is rent a Phoenix charter bus for your conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Valley firefighters have successfully contained an apartment fire at a high-rise building in Midtown Phoenix, fire officials confirmed. The contents of an apartment had caught fire earlier in the morning. No evacuations were necessary for the building as first responders were able to quickly contain the blaze....
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asked For $4.199 Million, This Authentic European Mediterranean Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Endless Views of Desert Mountain

10911 E Purple Aster Way Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10911 E Purple Aster Way, Scottsdale, Arizona has all the superb details of an exquisite home with high end finishes and magnificent views of Desert Mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,749 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10911 E Purple Aster Way, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 694 0098) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023

6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
MESA, AZ

