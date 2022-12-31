Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
‘Spare’ Lashes Out at Kate Middleton, Source Alleges
An insider familiar with the book says the Princess of Wales “gets a bit of a broadside.”
Comments / 0