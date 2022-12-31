Jefferson County, OH — "This is, for me, a major emergency. I want the citizens of the city to know that the water department is working around the clock to get this resolved. We're not only having issues with water breaks, but also issues with water coming up from the river to the treatment plant to get it recycled and out there," Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said.

