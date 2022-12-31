Read full article on original website
Mannington hosts annual Great Pepperoni Roll Drop
The City of Mannington hosted its annual New Year’s Eve Great Pepperoni Roll Drop at Wintergarden Park, which was in the middle of downtown with plenty of festivities for community members to take part in.
WTRF
Ohio Valley’s version of the polar plunge takes place as usual, with divers enjoying the tradition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio Valley tradition went forward Sunday. It’s not one that most people would embrace. But a group of divers take the polar plunge every New Year’s Day at Friendship Park Lake, and they think it’s invigorating. Some are recreational divers, others are...
WTOV 9
First Show of Hands in 2023 will feature black-owned businesses
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Heritage will be hosting its first Show of Hands event of 2023 where community members will be giving their hands to help small businesses. Show of Hands is a community-funded event that takes place three times a year and has been helping small businesses since 2014.
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WTOV 9
Water woes winding down in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville has been dealing with several water main breaks and other water issues over the past week, but things are moving in the right direction. It’s been almost a week since the city released a water conservation notice for residents. "The update...
Public online auction slated for closed Waterworks Walmart
A public, online auction will be held next week for the remaining contents of the former Walmart in The Waterworks shopping plaza near Aspinwall. The store closed in November , citing underperforming sales, according to Felicia McCranie, Walmart’s North and East communications director. The public can view and inspect...
New Year’s celebration held at Starport Arcade and Pub
The Starport Arcade and Pub hosted its first "New Year's Eve party" at its location on Walnut Street in Morgantown between 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Black Cat MMA and Self Defense celebrates grand opening and New Year
Black Cat Mixed Martial Arts and Self Defense held its grand opening event in its Morgantown Mall location on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 12-6 p.m.
WTOV 9
Area's Sports Betting Locations Give Insight on New Law
Jefferson County, Oh. — Starting Sunday, sports betting is now legal in the state of Ohio for people 21 and up. There are two places in the local area: one here in Steubenville at the Spot Bar and here at Tucker's Tavern in Toronto. These two places will now...
WTOV 9
No injuries in Jacobsburg blaze
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — No one was injured Monday when a garage caught fire on Crozier Ridge Road in Jacobsburg. The structure and a vehicle just outside the garage were deemed a total loss. One animal remains missing. "First unit on scene we had a garage fully involved,” explained...
WTOV 9
Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
wajr.com
Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in West Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in West Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in West Virginia. GOLF’s other course...
WDTV
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
wajr.com
Firefighters in Morgantown report busy storm response
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Fire Department (MFD) responded to nearly 130 calls for service from December 23 through December 28. Early in the storm, MFD units responded to high winds that caused arcing wires and transformer fires, downed trees, and blew a large trampoline into a Norwood home. As the...
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials provide update on water outages
Jefferson County, OH — "This is, for me, a major emergency. I want the citizens of the city to know that the water department is working around the clock to get this resolved. We're not only having issues with water breaks, but also issues with water coming up from the river to the treatment plant to get it recycled and out there," Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
