wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
wbrc.com
Police investigating homicide in Birmingham Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North. We will update this story as information is released. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
wbrc.com
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
wbrc.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
Police Investigating Deadly ATV Wreck in Tuscaloosa County Monday Morning
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after an early morning ATV accident left one person dead in the Fosters community Monday morning. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, first reported the wreck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Allen reported the wreck took place on Lock 9...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Birmingham PD reminds residents to be safe while ringing in the new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has big plans to ring in the new year, and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says there are several safety hazards that can very quickly turn New Year’s celebrations into a nightmare. He recommends checking out one […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
One teen dead, one arrested after New Year’s Eve shooting, police say
Alabama police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police said officers were called to apartments on 33rd Street after a report of gunshots. They found a teen dead on the scene. They arrested another teen for the crime. Apparently,...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for December 25, 2022
Salvation Army hosts Christmas Service and Lunch for those in need. The tradition is dedicated to people that might not have family or resources to celebrate the holidays themselves. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 26. Man killed in shooting, two others injured in west Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said...
CBS42.com
Rise in cases of canine influenza after holidays
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some local veterinarians are beginning to see a rise in cases of canine influenza after the holidays, and they’re urging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. “It would not surprise me that in the next couple weeks, there’s a little influx in symptoms...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
wbrc.com
Man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died January 2 in an ATV accident in the Fosters community. Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the area of Lock 9 Road. The victim’s name has not been released. Get news alerts...
momcollective.com
A Birmingham Mom’s Ultimate Guide to January Events
It’s a new year and our monthly events guide has a new look! We’ve rounded up these family-friendly January events in Birmingham, Alabama, for you to enjoy. Simply click on the week below that you would like to view!. You can also view these events in calendar form...
wbrc.com
Birmingham bars thankful to survive 2022 with inflation, supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The past year was quite difficult for small businesses. Many owners say it was because of high prices and low supply. Over the last year, WBRC reported on a lot of well-known small businesses in Central Alabama being forced to close their doors in 2022, but others found a way to keep them open.
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
wbrc.com
Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday. Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville. Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
