Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating homicide in Birmingham Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North. We will update this story as information is released. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for December 25, 2022

Salvation Army hosts Christmas Service and Lunch for those in need. The tradition is dedicated to people that might not have family or resources to celebrate the holidays themselves. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 26. Man killed in shooting, two others injured in west Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Rise in cases of canine influenza after holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some local veterinarians are beginning to see a rise in cases of canine influenza after the holidays, and they’re urging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. “It would not surprise me that in the next couple weeks, there’s a little influx in symptoms...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

momcollective.com

A Birmingham Mom’s Ultimate Guide to January Events

It’s a new year and our monthly events guide has a new look! We’ve rounded up these family-friendly January events in Birmingham, Alabama, for you to enjoy. Simply click on the week below that you would like to view!. You can also view these events in calendar form...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday. Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville. Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able...
ODENVILLE, AL

