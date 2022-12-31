ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier propel Devils past Penguins

By Associated Press
New York Post
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday.

New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores.

Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall.

Despite their recent struggles, the Devils are 13-2-1 on the road this season, second-best in the NHL. The Devils were 11-26-4 on the road last season.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for the Devils, who are 21-3-2 when scoring three or more goals in a game this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3uGt_0jzFxlrW00
Jack Hughes celebrates after scoring the first of his two goals in the Devils’ 4-2 win over the Penguins.
NHLI via Getty Images

Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who have lost four straight and five of six following a seven-game win streak. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.

Pittsburgh played without top defenseman Kris Letang, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. The power play, which had a goal in 11 of 12 previous games, went 0 for 9. That included a four-minute penalty midway through the third period with the Penguins pressing for the tying goal.

Malkin opened the scoring at 14:26 with a breakaway goal. He took the puck from Hamilton at the defensive blueline, skated into the zone and beat Vanecek to the glove side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nWlW_0jzFxlrW00
Sidney Crosby yells after getting into a collision with Brendan Smith during the Devils’ win.
AP

The goal moved Malkin ahead of Sergei Fedorov for second-most points in NHL history among Russian-born players.

Hamilton appeared to tie the game at 3:21 of the second, but the goal was overturned because of goaltender interference.

Hughes’ power-play goal at 6:18 counted. He sent a shot underneath the crossbar from the left circle for his 19th of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01r6XN_0jzFxlrW00
Nico Hischier celebrates after scoring a short-handed goal during the Devils’ victory.
NHLI via Getty Images

It was the 16th career power-play goal for Hughes, which tied Paul Gagne for fifth in franchise history among players younger than 22. Hamilton’s assist was his 400th NHL point, which is 13th among active defensemen.

Carter gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 12:30 of the second, but the Devils scored two goals in the final 2:23 of the period. Hamilton tied the game at 17:27 when he finished a feed from Dawson Mercer, and Hischier scored with 37.1 seconds to play in the second.

The Devils improved to 18-0-1 when leading through two periods.

