Iconic journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93

By Patrick Reilly
 3 days ago

Legendary ABC News anchor Barbara Walters, who paved the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar, died Friday. She was 93.

She “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” her rep, Cindi Berger, told Page Six in a statement.

Berger said Walters “lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”

Walters blazed a trail for women in broadcast news after becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program in 1976 — with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

Shortly after, she became the co-host of the iconic investigative program “20/20,” and in 1997, she launched “The View.”

Bob Iger, the CEO of Walt Disney — ABC News’ parent company— said in a statement that Walters was “a true legend” and “a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself.”

“She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons,” Iger said.

“I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.”

In her television career that spanned five decades, Walters gained a reputation as a fearless, hard-hitting interviewer, pushing politicians, royals and entertainers the tough questions that catapulted her to national fame.

She was renowned as a fierce competitor who battled rival networks and even her own colleagues for the  “big scoop.”

Walters won a whopping 12 Emmys awards for her work, ABC reported.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, reflecting on her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

Walters had fallen largely out of the public eye since she made her final appearance as the “20/20” co-host in 2014, but continued to serve as an executive producer to the program and continued to do other sporadic interviews, ABC reported.

According to TMZ, she has not been seen publicly since 2016.

A source claimed to RadarOnline in September that the news icon was reportedly suffering from advanced dementia and “spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain,” however Walters never publicly announced any diagnosis or health issues.

Walters was born in Boston in 1929 to Dena and Louis Walters.

She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York in the 1950s and soon began working as a publicist and TV writer.

In 1961, she got a gig as a writer for NBC’s “Today show,” where should would make occasional on-air appearances dishing unconventional stories like “A Day in the Life of a Nun” or an inside look at the life of a Playboy Bunny.

She would become the program’s first female co-host in 1974, according to ABC.

Walters would go on to win her first Emmy award with NBC in 1975 for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

In one of Walters’ most iconic TV moments, she asked legendary actress Katherine Hepburn an absurd question that she would never live down.

“What kind of a tree are you?” she asked the “Morning Glory” star before quickly adding “If you think you’re a tree.”

Walters would be teased by the seemingly silly question — which was reportedly not her idea to ask — ceaselessly for years.

Walters’ Boston accent was also regularly mocked by legendary “Saturday Night Live” cast member Gilda Radner in the 1970s, who did an impression of Walters called “Barbara Walter” who couldn’t pronounce her Rs.

Walters said she was not a fan of the impression at first, but said she loved Radner.

With Post Wires

earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Page Six

Andrew Shue’s son posts pic without Amy Robach after T.J. Holmes affair

Amy Robach’s stepson showed off just how well his dad, Andrew Shue, is doing after the “GMA3” co-host’s affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed. Nate Shue, 26 — whom Andrew, 55, shares with former partner Jennifer Hageney — posted a rare glimpse into his family life with a sweet snap on Wednesday. In the photo, the “Melrose Place” star posed with Nate — as well as his two other sons, Aidan and Wyatt — while on a getaway to Montana. “RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” Nate captioned the Instagram pic. Noticeably absent from the family portrait was Robach, 49, who wed...
