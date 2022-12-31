ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Paris Hilton releases new version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton is back to see “what love can do” for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.”. The socialite (and occasional actress, musician, model, and youth advocate) originally released the song as a single off her debut studio album, Paris. The love song topped charts around the world.
KTVZ

Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit

New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there’s plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
KTVZ

Best of 2023: New design hotels and luxury train routes coming soon

This was a bad, bad week for holiday travelers in the United States. First there was the raging storm that caught many people in perilous situations far from home: Here are some of their stories. Then Southwest went into an almighty days-long meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded. Insiders blame it on outdated tech.
KTVZ

I used DNA analysis to find my birth family and it sent me across three continents

When I sent DNA samples to genetic testing services last year searching for my birth family, I had no idea it would launch me on an adventure across three continents. In 1961, I was adopted at birth in California. Over the years, I’ve searched for my birth family on and off, but have always been stymied by sealed records and tight-lipped officials. In the last decade, however, home DNA testing and easy online access to official records have changed the game.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy