Read full article on original website
Related
See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time
Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93. Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.
Remembering the stars we lost in 2022
It was a brutal year for celebrity deaths. Those lost in 2022 included legendary comedians, beloved actors, iconic musicians, and a few up-and-coming performers gone far too soon. Let's take a look back and remember the stars we mourned this year: Peter Bogdanovich Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of films like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died on Jan. 6 at 82 from natural causes. On top of his filmmaking career, he was also known for some acting roles, including when he played a psychotherapist on The Sopranos. "He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema," said The...
Billy Idol to be honored with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023
It’s going to be hot in the city. Billy Idol is starting his year off strong as he’s set to receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023. The British rocker, whose real name is William Broad, was set to be honored on January 5, however inclement weather forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day. The “Cradle of Love” crooner’s star will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and will tally up to a whopping 2,743 Walk of Fame stars. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Others joining...
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Mariska Hargitay Shares Photo of Her 'View' of Peter Hermann
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann have been married for over 18 years, but the couple is still as in love now as they were when they first wed. Hargitay, 58, shared a snap of Hermann on social media, gushing over the actor as if they were still honeymooners. In the new Instagram photo, Herman smirked for the camera while flying over Europe in what looked to be a private helicopter.
Zoey Deutch’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Her ‘Back To The Future’ Star Mom & Director Dad
Zoey Deutch first broke out on the Hollywood scene with her role of Maya on the Disney Channel original series The Suite Life on Deck. The actress made a name for herself in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s’. Zoey’s father is ‘Some Kind of...
Hollywood’s Most Notable Deaths of 2022
In 2022, Hollywood said goodbye to many actors, singers, performers, creatives, executives and all-around industry icons who had a great impact on the entertainment world during their lifetimes. The Hollywood Reporter is highlighting some of the most well-known names who died in 2022. More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Below are this year’s most notable deaths in Hollywood. Kirstie Alley Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning comic actress known for her turns on Cheers, Veronica’s Closet and the three Look Who’s...
tvinsider.com
New Year’s Eve Revelry, Doc Martin Finale, Lizzo Live, Profiling Dionne Warwick
Ring out 2022 with a variety of TV celebrations. Britain’s long-running Doc Martin signs off on Acorn TV with a series finale and behind-the-scenes documentary. HBO Max presents Lizzo in concert, filmed live in California earlier this month. A documentary celebrates the pioneering career of Dionne Warwick. SATURDAY: The...
The 8 Most Misogynoir Moments Of 2022: Make It Stop
MN takes a dive into problematic, patriarchal bullshit that lingers in society
Comments / 0