What to watch and stream on New Year’s 2022

By Lauren Sarner
2023 is here at last. To ring out 2022 in style, there is a slew of New Year’s Eve specials featuring various celebrities and musicians. Or, if you’d rather just kick back and watch a movie,  we’ve got you covered there, too.

Here’s your essential guide for what to watch on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

The decades-long annual tradition is back. This year, Liza Koshy co-hosts along with Seacrest ; the special will feature a mix of performances and celebrity appearances from Halle Bailey, Duran Duran, Ciara, Ben Platt, Shaggy and more.

Where to watch: ABC (8 p.m.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9JlH_0jzFxNsC00
Ryan Seacrest returns to host the Times Square NYE event.
Getty Images

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”

Miley Cyrus returns for her second NYE special, joined by Dolly Parton . Produced by Lorne Michaels, it will feature performances from, among others, Cyrus, Sia and Rae Sremmurd. Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman (“SNL”) will also make appearances, along with the comedy trio “Please Don’t Destroy.”

Where to watch: NBC (10:30 p.m.) and Peacock .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qx3Ps_0jzFxNsC00
Miley Cyrus.
Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima

“New Year’s Live”

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen co-host the countdown to the ball dropping, and this year, their notoriously boozy coverage will reportedly be sober . They’ll be joined by a variety of celebs and musical guests, including Usher, Ellie Goulding, Jean Smart, Jon Stamos and Jack Black.

Where to watch: CNN (8 p.m.)

“All American New Year 2023”

“Fox & Friends” weekend hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth will emcee the night, joined by musical guest Brantley Gilbert.

Where to Watch: Fox News Channel (10 p.m.)

“United in Song 2022”

Hosted by Grammy winner Renee Fleming , this special celebrates a variety of music, from rock to Broadway to country. Featured artists making appearances include Jason Derulo , country singer Brett Young, American Pops Orchestra and “Eccanto” star Carolina Gaitán.

Where to watch: PBS (8 p.m.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lpSw_0jzFxNsC00
Jason Derulo is one of the many singers appearing on “United in Song.”
Getty Images

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”

This five-hour special will feature a medley of big names in country music, including Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band.

Where to watch: CBS (8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.) and Paramount+ .

“Back that Year Up: NYE Special”

Comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson host this special that reflects on the year’s biggest moments in pop culture, politics, sports and social media. Celebrities making guest appearances include Nick Cannon, Quinta Brunson, Rob Gronkowski, Terry Crews and Roy Wood Jr.

Where to watch: streaming on Peacock .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xFdB_0jzFxNsC00
Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are hosting “Back that Year Up.”
Kevin Kwan/Peacock

“A Toast to 2022!”

This two-hour special features “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and will look back at the year’s biggest moments including interviews with Christie Brinkley, Mario Lopez and Johnny Weir. George Lopez, Martha Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will also appear.

Where to watch: NBC (8 p.m).

New Year’s Day


“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!”

This special originally aired on New Year’s Day in 1986 on CBS. It follows Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and the gang as they prepare for their New Year’s celebrations. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown spends the day dreading doing a book report on “War and Peace.”

Where to watch: AppleTV+ .

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

If you’d rather watch a movie, the sequel to the 2019 hit “Knives Out” is now streaming. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solves another mystery, this time involving a death on a billionaire’s private island. The star-studded cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kathryn Hahn.

Where to watch: Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpyCj_0jzFxNsC00
Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig, and Leslie Odom Jr. in “Glass Onion.”
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Colle

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

This critically-acclaimed 2022 movie has racked up a slew of awards to date, including six Golden Globe nominations. If you missed it in theaters, what better way to ring in 2023? The plot follows Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman who gets swept up into an adventure exploring other lives she could have led.

Where to watch: Amazon.

“When Harry Met Sally”

Can a man and woman really be just friends? Join Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in the Nora Ephron classic as Harry and Sally have an ill-fated first meeting that evolves into a relationship over the years — all culminating on New Year’s Eve.

Where to watch: Hulu , Showtime (streaming).

“Kaleidoscope”

This new heist-drama series boasts a cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Jai Courtney, and Rufus Sewell, and it has an innovative format where viewers get the episodes in different orders , ending in the grand finale of the heist.

Where to watch: Netflix.

