Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: North Carolina plummets, Pittsburgh rises
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The New Year brought a whole new look to the ACC Basketball Power Rankings. Two teams that had previously held the No. 1 spot earlier this season took some major falls this past week. North Carolina suffered its second conference loss of the season last week, while Virginia Tech dropped its second league game in a row.
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz earns ACC Rookie of the Week honor for third time
Syracuse, N.Y. ― For the third time in the last four weeks, Syracuse guard Judah Mintz has been named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week. Mintz, a 6-foot-3 freshman, received the honor after a splendid performance in Syracuse’s 79-65 win over Boston College on Saturday. Mintz scored 18 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and picked off two steals in the Orange’s win.
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim continues search for small forward answers in Orange’s win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – Through the first 14 games of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been working through a problematic search for an answer at the small forward position. He has focused mainly on three players with vastly different games and one key similarity.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our...
Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
How to watch Syracuse women’s basketball vs. NC State | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces a challenging ACC opponent in NC State, the No. 6 team in the nation, when they host the Wolfpack at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, January 1 (1/1/2023). The game will be broadcast at 7 p.m. in-market on YES Network, and can...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
14-hour standoff near James and Teall ends with Syracuse man in police custody
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was taken into custody early Tuesday, more than 14 hours after he barricaded himself inside his house on Shuart Avenue, city police said. Corey Gray, 44, of 407 Shuart Ave., is now facing menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
CNY angler catches Christmas ‘canal monster’
Paul Koor couldn’t wait to try out the new fishing pole his girlfriend got him for Christmas. Since everybody else had already started ice fishing, he figured the canal spillway near Bellamy Harbor Park in his hometown of Rome might still be open. That’s where Koor caught this super...
$563,466 home in Manlius: See 96 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 96 home sales between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. The data for Dec. 22 and 23 is currently unavailable due to the county’s host website being down. We will report the sales for those two days in a subsequent report. The most...
Leonard Fishman: Syracuse orthodontist, professor, artist, family man: ‘He lived a great life’
Editor’s note: This is a feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Prior to receiving a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2015 Syracuse Area Music Awards, Jon Fishman, drummer for the band Phish, confessed in an interview to being slightly embarrassed to get his honor.
Go Inside Central New York School That’s Been Abandoned Over 30 Years
Go inside an abandoned elementary school in Herkimer, New York that closed in the early 90s. Dan Laroe of Northeastern Abandoned Exploration toured the school; a place students once went to learn that now sits littered with memories and decay. A few desks, chairs, and lockers are still left behind. There's even a chalkboard with students' names that's been left untouched for more than 20 years.
