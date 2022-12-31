ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz earns ACC Rookie of the Week honor for third time

Syracuse, N.Y. ― For the third time in the last four weeks, Syracuse guard Judah Mintz has been named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week. Mintz, a 6-foot-3 freshman, received the honor after a splendid performance in Syracuse’s 79-65 win over Boston College on Saturday. Mintz scored 18 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and picked off two steals in the Orange’s win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY angler catches Christmas ‘canal monster’

Paul Koor couldn’t wait to try out the new fishing pole his girlfriend got him for Christmas. Since everybody else had already started ice fishing, he figured the canal spillway near Bellamy Harbor Park in his hometown of Rome might still be open. That’s where Koor caught this super...
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Go Inside Central New York School That’s Been Abandoned Over 30 Years

Go inside an abandoned elementary school in Herkimer, New York that closed in the early 90s. Dan Laroe of Northeastern Abandoned Exploration toured the school; a place students once went to learn that now sits littered with memories and decay. A few desks, chairs, and lockers are still left behind. There's even a chalkboard with students' names that's been left untouched for more than 20 years.
HERKIMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

