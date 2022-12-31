Read full article on original website
Anniston, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston. The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00. The Alexandria High School basketball team will have a game with Anniston High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
southerntorch.com
A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve
ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night
Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Calendar for Upcoming Gospel Music Events in Our Area
SAT – Jan 21 – 6 PM – The Gadsden Winter Sing 2023 will be held at The Church at Wills Creek 2730 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden. The Young Inspirations, Primitive Qt and Jonathan Wilburn will be singing. For ticket information, call Jonathan Wilburn at 256-459-4769. SUN...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 2nd
Amelia Rangel, age 43 of Fort Payne – FTA/DUI Any Substance;. Brian Morgan, 36 of Centre – DUI/Alcohol and FTA/No Insurance;. Nradley Morgan, age 43 of Centre – FTA/Theft of Services 4th;. and. Christa Stewart, 43 of Gadsden – FTA (x3) and Bond Revocatin.
wbrc.com
Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday. Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville. Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able...
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
cahabasun.com
A look ahead at 2023: 'Beautiful' land may lead Trussville news in 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting
The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Sheriff Says New Office Providing More Space For Staff
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that the move to the former GBI Crime Lab near Hays State Prison has had a lot of positive affects on his office and staff. In addition to a lot more space to work, the new facility offers a dedicated conference room and training facilities. Also, the investigations team now has their own space in the building.
