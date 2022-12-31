GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. Owen was born at 12:10 a.m. The hospital reports baby and mother are doing well.

