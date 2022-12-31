ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Couple welcomes one of firstborns into New Year

The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in effect

The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we've been talking about leading up to 2023 are now in effect.
Uptown Greenville's new parking plan now in place

Changes to Uptown Greenville's parking are now in effect. Caitlin Richards had more on the plan and what it means for everyone coming up on 9OYS News at 10 & 11.
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. Owen was born at 12:10 a.m. The hospital reports baby and mother are doing well.
Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire

An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County.
Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
Kinston police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit and run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. […]
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
