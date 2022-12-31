Read full article on original website
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. Owen was born at 12:10 a.m. The hospital reports baby and mother are doing well.
Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
Local gyms ready for the boom in business as people look to get healthy in the new year
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know the saying “New Year, New Me” and with that comes an influx of people signing up for gym memberships to improve their overall health. 9OYS spoke with two local fitness centers about how they’ve been preparing for the busy time, and gyms like Onslow Fitness say they’re ready […]
Kinston police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit and run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. […]
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
Greenville police investigating homicide after man dead, another injured in shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another person injured. Police responded at around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 206 for a possible shooting. Police located two people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Deshawn Lavert Roundtree, […]
