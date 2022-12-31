ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV journalist, dies at 93

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wl29h_0jzFvZZm00

(NEXSTAR) — Late Friday evening, ABC News confirmed the death of one of its longtime pillars, broadcasting trailblazer Barbara Walters. The television icon and first female network news anchor was 93.

Few details about the journalist’s death, including the cause, have been released.

In a tweet , the network said Walters, “shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men.”

GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona

Walters was born in 1929 in Boston. After attending Sarah Lawrence College, Walters entered the television broadcasting industry with a position as a publicity director’s assistant at a New York City NBC affiliate, according to Brittanica .

After working her way through several news jobs, Walters was ultimately named a cohost of NBC’s long-running morning show “Today,” alongside Hugh Downs in 1974. Associated Press explains Walters’ groundbreaking promotion also came with a then-unheard of $1 million salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e34YQ_0jzFvZZm00
Barbara Walters shown on NBC’s Today Show on June 3, 1976. (AP Images/Dave Pickoff)

Walters joined “ABC Evening News” as co-anchor in 1976, alongside veteran Harry Reasoner. It was a tense pairing that both have discussed publicly and Downs later exited the program. As Today explains, the two reunited in 1981 for an interview on ABC’s news magazine “20/20,” which Walters also served as a correspondent for beginning in the 1970s and into 2004.

Through the 1980s and 90s, Walters was known not only for her work on “20/20” — which included exclusive interviews with world leaders and movie stars alike — but also various specials she hosted for ABC, including “Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People.”

Walters became a show creator in 1997 with the launch of the still-running daytime talk show, “The View.” As outlined by the show’s original opening theme, Walters wanted to bring together different women from different walks of life to discuss the day’s current events, also known as “Hot Topics.”

New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023

Walters also served as one of the show’s original panelists, alongside journalist Meredith Vieira and comedian Joy Behar, the latter of whom still co-hosts the show. Walters retired from “The View” in 2014.

Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote a heartfelt tribute to the ABC icon, tweeting Friday: “I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at the The Walt Disney Company.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IN7Q8_0jzFvZZm00
FILE – (L-R) Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar and Barbara Walters on the set of “The View” on June 5, 2003, in New York (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)

Via Instagram, former “View” co-host Rosie O’Donnell remembered going to Broadway shows with Walters and underlined her importance in “breaking down barriers for women.”

Media legend Oprah Winfrey , who has often cited Walters as her inspiration, wrote of Walters in part: “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news… I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.”

Walters’ role as a pioneer was not one she herself was unaware of. In 2008, Walters penned her autobiography, “Audition,” which Walters explained was so named because she continually had to keep proving herself.

Despite this, Walters’ proof laid in her decades-long career and catalogue of professional honors, including multiple Emmy Award wins and an induction into the Hall of Fame of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Of her own success, Walters said in 2004: “I never expected this! I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

Walters is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Danforth.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
TOPEKA, KS
Page Six

Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’

Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
Albany Herald

Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was...
NBC Chicago

Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93

Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
The Independent

Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93

Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
NEW YORK STATE
KSNT News

Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
TOPEKA, KS
CBS News

Colleagues remember Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
The Independent

Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US broadcaster dies aged 93

Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died aged 93.The trailblazing journalist died on Friday at her home in New York, her longtime ABC home network confirmed.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings in an industry once dominated by men.She interviewed some of the biggest names in the world, including Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clipBella Thorne was ‘accused of flirting’ with casting director at 10-years-old
NEW YORK STATE
KSNT News

WATCH: Collin Klein praises Deuce Vaughn for more than 2 minutes

NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – K-State football is just days away from a Sugar Bowl matchup against perineal powerhouse Alabama in New Orleans. K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein was asked on Thursday’s press conference about junior running back Deuce Vaughn: “With Deuce [Vaughn], what have you done this year trying to learn new ways to use […]
ALABAMA STATE
KSNT News

Man hospitalized following Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was taken to a Topeka hospital Monday morning following a shooting in East Topeka. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy