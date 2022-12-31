ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Holiday hoops scores from Friday, December 30

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pPd1_0jzFvXoK00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for teams from the Rockford area from Friday, December 30 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.)

BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (Bloomington)
Bloomington Central Catholic 59 Rockford Lutheran 57 OT (Lutheran finishes 4th in small-school division)

BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DeKalb)
Huntley 50 Guilford 46
Hononegah 66 Ogden 28
McHenry 65 Belvidere North 44
DeKalb 46 Phillips 42

BOYS PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC (Collinsville)
Bellville East 82 East 54

BOYS TEUTOPOLIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Knoxville 45 Belvidere 44
Newton 59 Dixon 53

OTHER BOYS SCORES
Lena-Winslow 53 Orion 42
Freeport 61 Monroe 55

GIRLS SCORES
Monroe 39 39 Freeport 30
Evanston 64 Sycamore 46

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran Crusaders take fourth place at State Farm Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders are headed home from Bloomington having finished in fourth place in the boys’ small-school division of the prestigious State Farm Classic. They just missed out on a third place finish Friday when they lost in overtime to Bloomington Central Catholic 59-57. Walt Hill Jr., coming off a 42 point […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boylan Lady Titans win their own Reindeer Games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Lady Titans have come away with the championship at their own holiday tournament the Reindeer Games. Thursday, they posted wins over Woodstock Marian 65-49 and Yorkville 67-45 to go 4-0 in the tournament. For highlights of the Marian game watch the media player above.
ROCKFORD, IL
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers move up in AP Top 25

After a 1-0 week, the Badgers have moved up in the rankings. The Wisconsin Badgers continue their climb in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Monday. With a 76-66 win over Western Michigan, Wisconsin moved to 10-2 on the year. They also moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Top Five Wide Receivers In Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Badgers are known for their defense, offensive line, and running backs. That is what this school has built its success on over the last three decades. The Badgers have appeared in bowl games 26 of the last 28 seasons, including a current streak of 21 consecutive bowl appearances. That being said, Wisconsin has had its fair share of surprisingly good wide receivers come through their program. Here are our top five.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Friends remember Kody Newman

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Tragedy struck in final days of 2022 as one Freeport resident was hit and killed by a car December 30th. The 22 year old was identified as Kody Newman, lead singer for local band Backhand Betrayal. Best Friend Zack Parkinson, who is drummer for the band spoke about receiving the heartbreaking […]
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
starvedrock.media

Suburban Woman Hurt In Crash Near Triumph

Fog is blamed on a wreck east of Mendota that sent the driver to the hospital. Deputies were called around 8:30 Sunday morning about a one-vehicle crash at a rural intersection. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephanie Arias of Batavia says she couldn't see a stop sign because of the fog. He hit her brakes, causing her vehicle to slide into a ditch where it hit a fence and grain cart.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County Coroner hosts blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local coroner’s office is doing its part to help solve the area blood shortage. The Rock River Valley Blood Center set up shop outside of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Rockford on Friday. The coroner’s office hosted the event, which had a t-shirt giveaway and chances to […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy