ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

911 caller on deputy shooting: ‘They just rolled up on him and shot him’

By WSB Radio
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJP6Q_0jzFvWvb00

More than a day after finding a Fulton County deputy fatally shot inside his wrecked personal vehicle, Atlanta police continue to work to identify a suspect and any other clues tied to the case.

On Friday, detectives with a K-9 were back in an area off Bolton Road looking for evidence.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the fallen deputy as 24-year-old James Thomas. Investigators say in the predawn of Thursday, officers found Thomas’ body in the driver’s seat of his car in the 1900 block of Bolton Rd.

Investigators say Thomas was off duty at the time. He had worked a shift at the Grady Detention Center earlier on Wednesday night. The time between then and discovery of his body is still being pieced together.

On Friday, an initial 911 call from the previous morning was released. “I was coming behind him turning at the (inaudible) and they just rolled up on him and shot him. I had my window cracked. I heard the shots,” said the 911 caller.

Investigators say Thomas was involved in some type of vehicle accident, but it remains unclear whether that accident was before or after the shooting.

Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat called Thomas “an outstanding young man,” who was recruited from a Mississippi law enforcement department to metro Atlanta “because of the energy and his love for what he brought to our agency.”

Thomas was a native of Jackson, Mississippi and had worked in his hometown, according to the Hinds County Sheriff. In a Facebook post, sheriff Tyree Jones said Thomas served in the U.S. Army.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to a childhood friend of Thomas’. Quinton Davis said his friend James “loved what he did…that’s all he talked about; you saw it in him every day.”

The reward for information in the case increased on Friday to $30,000.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

P365
2d ago

Horrible, horrible act of evil by horrible people. God be with his family and friends

Reply
12
Related
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta

Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee

A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
WRAL News

A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?

ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy