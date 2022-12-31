911 caller on deputy shooting: ‘They just rolled up on him and shot him’

More than a day after finding a Fulton County deputy fatally shot inside his wrecked personal vehicle, Atlanta police continue to work to identify a suspect and any other clues tied to the case.

On Friday, detectives with a K-9 were back in an area off Bolton Road looking for evidence.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the fallen deputy as 24-year-old James Thomas. Investigators say in the predawn of Thursday, officers found Thomas’ body in the driver’s seat of his car in the 1900 block of Bolton Rd.

Investigators say Thomas was off duty at the time. He had worked a shift at the Grady Detention Center earlier on Wednesday night. The time between then and discovery of his body is still being pieced together.

On Friday, an initial 911 call from the previous morning was released. “I was coming behind him turning at the (inaudible) and they just rolled up on him and shot him. I had my window cracked. I heard the shots,” said the 911 caller.

Investigators say Thomas was involved in some type of vehicle accident, but it remains unclear whether that accident was before or after the shooting.

Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat called Thomas “an outstanding young man,” who was recruited from a Mississippi law enforcement department to metro Atlanta “because of the energy and his love for what he brought to our agency.”

Thomas was a native of Jackson, Mississippi and had worked in his hometown, according to the Hinds County Sheriff. In a Facebook post, sheriff Tyree Jones said Thomas served in the U.S. Army.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to a childhood friend of Thomas’. Quinton Davis said his friend James “loved what he did…that’s all he talked about; you saw it in him every day.”

The reward for information in the case increased on Friday to $30,000.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

